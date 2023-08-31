DERRY — The Homeless Outreach Team at the Center for Life Management has accepted a c donation of $5,000 from the Crane Charitable Funds.
“What makes this donation so special is that a Crane Currency associate recommended the Center for Life Management and feels passionate about our mission,” said Vic Topo, president and CEO of the Center for Life Management.
Michelle Beliveau, talent acquisition manager at Crane Currency and lifelong resident of southern New Hampshire, nominated the program for this donation.
“You can tell the Center for Life Management is a special place with committed and positive people working to make life better for those in need,” Beliveau said. “Philanthropy is a part of Crane’s culture, with a long history of giving back to the communities where our associates live and work.”
“It’s going to be another rough winter, and we are working to get ahead of some of the needs experienced by the homeless in our community,” explained Angie Moran, Homeless Outreach Coordinator at Center for Life Management.
The local nonprofit mental health center that provides comprehensive mental health services to 5,900 individuals within 11 communities in Southern New Hampshire.
Donations are always needed and welcomed. For more information, call Melissa Ballard Sullivan at 603-965-0770 or visit centerforlifemanagement.org/donate.
Kingston Days’ lobster feed
KINGSTON — The Kingston Fire Auxiliary will bring back the Kingston Days’ lobster feed to kick off the Kingston Days celebration on Friday, Sept. 8, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., inside the bay area of the Central Fire Station on Main Street.
The menu includes a single lobster dinner for $25, single steak dinner for $25, lobster and steak combo for $30, double lobster meal for $30, or double steak for $35.
All meals come with vegetable, coleslaw and a soda or water.
Tickets are available at the Kingston Fire Department and must be purchased by Thursday, Sept. 7.
Annual golf tournament returns
ATKINSON — The Atkinson Lions Club will hold its annual golf tournament on Monday, Sept. 18, at the Atkinson Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive.
All proceeds will benefit the many Atkinson Lions charities.
Registration takes place from 7 to 7:45 a.m. Shotgun start takes place at 8 a.m. The format is scramble best ball.
Player fee is $160 per person, which includes range balls, greens fees, golf cart and a sit-down luncheon at the Atkinson Country Club. Prizes will be awarded to winners of special contests for both men and women.
The registration deadline is Sept. 8. Early registration is encouraged to ensure a spot. Include name, email and phone number when registering. Make checks payable to Atkinson Lions Foundation and mail to: Atkinson Lions Foundation, P.O. Box 125, Atkinson, NH, 03811.
For more information, contact Dennis at 603-498-6991, Roger at 603-489-3913 or Janet at 781-864-3082.
