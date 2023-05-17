PLAISTOW – The Merrimack Valley Philharmonic Orchestra is set to close out its 62nd season with its “Broadway’s Best” concert on Saturday, May 21, at the Timberlane Performing Arts Center.
Timberlane Regional High School senior Isabella Phair will also join the orchestra as a soloist for two numbers.
The family-friendly concert starts at 2:30 p.m.
The orchestra will perform popular songs from “Mama Mia!,” “My Fair Lady,” “Chicago,” “Hamilton” and more.
Jennifer Onello, the orchestra’s president, said they’ve worked hard on themes for recent concerts to intertwine classical selections with contemporary and popular songs to keep things fresh and familiar for the audience.
“We’ve done nods to Broadway in the past, but this will be an entire show dedicated to it,” Onello said. “We are always striving to make fun concerts for families to come out and enjoy.”
She hopes to see some movement in the crowd – and maybe the aisles – as the orchestra performs these upbeat songs.
“It’s nice to be able to play selections that might take the audience back to a performance on Broadway they attended,” Onello said. “You might remember the feelings seeing “Hamilton” or “Mamma Mia!” live evoked those live or playing those soundtracks in the car.”
The orchestra additionally welcomes a guest conductor for the performance. Dirk Hillyer will lead the musicians on the stage.
Hillyer performs as conductor and plays the French horn. He’s conducted known symphonies such as the Austin Symphony and teaches at Salem State University.
Onello said it’s an honor to have Phair back for a second concert this season.
Phair, a sopranist, was a soloist for the holiday concert in December 2022.
For this show, Phair will sing “If I Loved You” from “Carousel.”
The high school senior is set to reprise a performance “I Could Have Danced All Night” from “My Fair Lady” – which she recently did during her high school’s three-night stand of the musical.
“It’s just serendipity that it all worked out like that,” added Onello.
The orchestra will announce its yearly scholarship recipient during the concert.
The Nicolas van Slyck scholarship has been awarded every year since 1989 to a local high school student who plans to pursue music.
This year’s winner is Phair who will study music in college. She’ll be presented with the scholarship at the concert.
“She’s well-rounded, well-trained and very deserving of this,” Onello said.
Onello has enjoyed watching her grow this past year, performing in different plays and with the orchestra.
More information about the orchestra and tickets for “Broadway’s Best” can be found at mvpomusic.com.
