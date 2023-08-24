PLAISTOW — Renowned photographer, storyteller and New Hampshire resident Patrick Patterson will be at the Plaistow Library, 85 Main St., on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m. to share photographs and survivor narratives of Ukrainians who have lived under Russian occupation.
Patterson’s journey began in March of 2022 when he traveled to Medyka, a small Polish village situated on the Ukraine border. After documenting one of the largest refugee crises since WWII, Patterson relocated to Ukraine to shed light on the experiences of Ukrainians living under Russian occupation.
Patterson has witnessed the best and worst of humanity, having spent over a year living in war-torn Ukraine.
His impactful work has garnered recognition both in the United States and internationally.
Space is limited. Visit plaistowlibrary.com or call 603-382-6011 to reserve a spot. For more information, visit williampatrickphotography.com.
Acoustic afternoon
KINGSTON — Kingston Recreation will hold an acoustic afternoon on Sunday, Aug. 27, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the field located on the corner of Wadleigh Point and Main Street.
Corey Malm will perform. The event is free.
Ice cream from What’s The Scoop will be available for sale. Bring a chair or blanket for the performance.
Atkinson voter registration
ATKINSON — The Atkinson Supervisors of the Checklist will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St.
The supervisors will update the voter checklist to include name, address and party changes for existing voters and new voter registration.
Current registered voters should bring photo identification.
Newly registered voters are asked to bring proof of residence, citizenship and age as well as photo identification.
For more information, email supervisors@atkinson-nh.gov.
Newton senior BBQ
NEWTON — Newton seniors are invited to an evening of food, music and fun on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the safety complex police station, 8 Merrimac Road.
Seniors will be treated to hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and drinks.
Mark Holmes will provide entertainment by singing and playing guitar.
Tickets at $2 a person will be sold at the Newton Town Hall, 2 Town Hall Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., on Thursday, Aug. 31.
For more information, email recreation@newtonnh.net.
Annual golf tournament returns
ATKINSON — The Atkinson Lions Club will hold its annual golf tournament on Monday, Sept. 18, at the Atkinson Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive.
All proceeds will benefit the many Atkinson Lions charities.
Registration takes place from 7 to 7:45 a.m. Shotgun start takes place at 8 a.m. The format is scramble best ball.
Player fee is $160 per person, which includes range balls, greens fees, golf cart and a sit-down luncheon at the Atkinson Country Club. Prizes will be awarded to winners of special contests for both men and women.
The registration deadline is Sept. 8. Early registration is encouraged to ensure a spot. Include name, email and phone number when registering. Make checks payable to Atkinson Lions Foundation and mail to: Atkinson Lions Foundation, P.O. Box 125, Atkinson, NH, 03811.
For more information, contact Dennis at 603-498-6991, Roger at 603-489-3913 or Janet at 781-864-3082.
