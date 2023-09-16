NORTH ANDOVER — The pitch is a squid named Kevin, who likes to dance, but only in response to the word pizza. Alex Nader dons a squid hat and brightly colored clothes to give a spirited performance born from the imagination of a child.
Nader, a North Andover local, is a Story Pirate, a group responsible for podcasts, theater performances and a PBS show, that has counted celebrities like Lin Manuel Miranda, Kristen Bell, Julie Andrews, John Oliver, Seth Myers and Cecily Strong among the crew. The premise is to take story ideas from children and turn them into a story, song or game.
"Pirates take gold and we take kids' stories," said Nader.
In the case of the dance crazed cephalopod the game is simple, dance when kids say the word pizza.
"The kids wouldn't stop yelling pizza," she said. "It was a wonderful moment."
Nader grew up in North Reading but spends half her time with her family in North Andover. She has been a pirate since 2017.
The nationwide tour starts in Pennsylvania and will be in Massachusetts briefly next month.
"I have loved so many stories from kids that I have read across the country," she said. "One of them was about a girl who got eaten by a taco and that was amazing."
She added one of their guiding principles is that "kids have permission to be weird."
The Story Pirates TV show is a recent development that came out of the pandemic and being unable to perform in-person. She said they had also noticed that there were a number of households across the country that didn't have internet access, which had became the main source of education for kids during the pandemic.
But she said there were households that despite not having internet had access to broadcast television.
Nader grew up participating in local productions like at the North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly. Later she traveled to New York where she attended the New York Conservatory for Performance.
"In a world of a lot of cynicism, to honor the ideas and stories of kids is the best part of my job," Nader said.
Story Pirates has been around for the past 20 years.
The tour is called the Amazing Adventure, named after one of the title songs, and will be coming to the Chevalier Theatre, 30 Forest St, Medford, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m. For more info on the show or to purchase tickets visit storypirates.com/live
