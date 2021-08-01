The local Red Cross is looking for volunteers - caring people to help and direct others when disaster strikes.
And there is an immediate call for volunteers who are bilingual, said Kyle McWilliam-Lopez, Red Cross executive director for the northeast area of Massachusetts.
"There is a huge need," said McWilliam-Lopez, noting the northeast Red Cross aids Lawrence, Lowell, Methuen, Lynn, Salem and more, cities and towns which have residents who speak Spanish and other languages.
"We are focused on building and strengthening relationships with entire communities," he said. "Basically the state we are in is the more volunteers the better. We are looking for people who want to do good, who want to give back and who want to help their neighbors."
During the past year, the local Red Cross has responded to 110 fires and distributed roughly $160,000 in financial aid to families, he said.
He noted that fires, disasters and emergencies strike without warning.
"They can happen whenever and it can be a lot to ask of someone but it's a central service we have. The idea is we are ready to go whenever disaster strikes," McWilliam-Lopez said.
Red Cross staffs and volunteers experienced challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. For safety reasons and to prevent spread of the virus, much of the Red Cross response was virtual. Starting in July, however, McWilliam-Lopez said the Red Cross was committed to resuming in-person responses during emergencies.
Protecting the workforce during the pandemic was a priority but McWilliam-Lopez said "we feel it's important to be there to provide comfort and support to someone during a crisis."
The Red Cross works closely with fire departments and community organizations, including Heal Lawrence, a non-profit dedicated to helping fire victims.
Heal Lawrence recently marked it's 10th anniversary and during an event noted it's close collaboration with the Red Cross.
Volunteers are needed for a variety of tasks and not necessary just on an emergency response basis, McWilliam-Lopez said.
He said opportunities also exist assisting with preparedness education programs and working as community volunteer leaders.
"There really is something for everyone. There are so many ways to help out," said McWilliam-Lopez, who first got his start with the Red Cross after Hurricane Irma hit Florida in September 2017.
He noted volunteers gain transferable skills in planning, project management, leadership and customer service. Also, the Red Cross is "the largest humanitarian organization in the world," which can be an impressive addition to a resume.
"One of our main goals is to empower volunteers," McWilliam-Lopez said.
Those interested in volunteering can access more information and apply at RedCross.org/volunteer, he said.
