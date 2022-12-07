LOWELL — The takedown of a large-scale drug operation after a three-year investigation resulted in 32 search warrants and the arrest of 21 people, including numerous Merrimack Valley residents, according to authorities.
Hector Arriaga, 33, of Lowell is charged with leading a drug-trafficking enterprise he dubbed "Cocaine Cowboys," authorities said.
"The operation is alleged to have included dispatching runners to purchase drugs, cutting and packaging those drugs for resale, and taking and filling orders for customers," Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan announced.
On Tuesday, state and local detectives seized 11 guns and hundreds of grams of cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, Xanax and more than $100,000 in cash, Ryan said.
While the investigation was launched in 2019, a Middlesex Superior Court judge issued a "wiretap warrant authorizing the interception of electronic communications relating to drug trafficking," Ryan said.
Authorities soon learned Arriaga was running the sophisticated narcotics operation while confined to his home on house arrest with an electronic monitoring bracelet. The bracelet was issued after Arriaga was arrested on motor vehicle racing charges in Essex County, Ryan said.
Arriaga was arrested on multiple counts of trafficking fentanyl and cocaine, trafficking firearms, distribution of cocaine ICs and conspiracy to traffic illegal narcotics and firearms, police said.
Area residents charged include:
Ruben Torres, 22, of Lawrence; Trafficking cocaine over 100 grams, trafficking cocaine over 200 grams, trafficking cocaine over 18 grams and distribution of cocaine.
Wanda Quinones, 54, of Kingston, New Hampshire; Trafficking fentanyl over 100 grams, trafficking fentanyl over 36 grams, illegal possession with intent to distribute cocaine, Oxycodone, Methadone and Suboxone, and conspiracy to traffic cocaine over 100 grams.
Raynel Hilario, 35, of Methuen; Trafficking cocaine over 200 grams.
Guelmin Manon, 35, of Lawrence; Possession with intent to distribute cocaine, illegal possession of ammunition.
The case was investigated by Ryan's office, Lowell police, Massachusetts State Police, federal Drug Enforcement Administration agents with assistance from numerous law enforcement agencies, including Lawrence and Methuen police, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Department in New Hampshire and New Hampshire State Police.
Ryan said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.
