Halloween is next Monday and most local communities will hold trick-or-treating on the night itself.
Here is a look at the specific hours for Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire towns and cities and additional festivities being celebrated this weekend.
Merrimack Valley
Andover
Town-wide trick-or-treating will take place on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Gather costumes quickly as downtown Andover is welcoming children and families from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. this evening to participating businesses on and around Main Street who are dressed in costume for a Halloween treat.
Haverhill
City-wide trick-or-tricking takes place a few days early on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Lawrence
Trick-or-treating in the city is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The YWCA and The Y will also host Trunk or Treat on Friday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Amesbury Street parking lot. There will be a prize for best car trunk along with a bounce house, food trucks and games.
Methuen
City-wide trick-or-treating will be held on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Loop Methuen will also hold its annual trick-or-treating event on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with participating stores handing out candy.
There will be a costume contest and photo opportunities for attendees with Halloween favorites like the Ghostbusters.
North Andover
The town recommends trick-or-treating from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.
New Hampshire
Atkinson
Trick-or-treating in town will be on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Danville
The town's trick-or-treating is on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Derry
Trick-or-treating will be Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Hampstead
Town trick-or-treating is held on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Hampstead police announced on Facebook it will have extra patrol units out on Halloween night.
Kingston
Hours for trick-or-treating will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31
Londonderry
The town will hold trick-or-treating hours on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Londonderry police asked drivers to be cautious on the roads during the time frame. They also ask to report any suspicious activity immediately to keep everyone safe.
Newton
Town-wide trick-or-treating is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Town Hall staff is additionally collecting leftover candy and donating it to Soldiers' Angels Treats for Troops. Candy can be dropped off until Nov. 10. They collected 394 pounds of candy last year for the fundraiser.
Pelham
Trick-or-treat in town on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Plaistow
Town trick-or-treating takes place on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Plaistow Recreation is sponsoring a toddler trick-or-treat event on Friday Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. along Main Street for little ones to enjoy. Registration with the recreations department is required. And open to Plaistow residents only.
Plaistow will also hold its annual pumpkin lighting festival on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 2 to 6 p.m. on the Town Green. Children in costumes can collect candy from local organizations in attendance. There will also be a corn maze, music and a pumpkin carving contest.
Salem
Town-wide trick-or-treating will be held on Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Trick-or-treaters can also head to Tuscan Village on Sunday Oct. 30 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. for the village's annual Halloween party where participating stores will hand out candy. The family-friendly event will feature face painting, family activities, music and a dog costume contest.
Sandown
Trick-or-treating will take place on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Windham
Town-wide trick-or-treating will be held on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
