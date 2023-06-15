As Juneteenth approaches, communities in the region are finding ways to commemorate the holiday. From library programs to church-led celebrations, here is what local communities have planned.
Andover
Andover will celebrate Juneteenth with a free event presented by the Andover Baptist Church. For the celebration, Andover Baptist Church is partnering with the Town of Andover, Andover Interfaith Community, Merrimack Valley Black and Brown Voices as well as the DEI Commission. The celebration on June 19 will take place at Cormier Youth Center in Andover. The free event will include a keynote speaker, musical performances, Juneteenth inspired food, vendor tables, games and prizes for trivia. The celebration’s theme is Black Resilience, Strength, and Achievement and it will run from 4-7 p.m.
Londonderry
Londonderry’s Leach Library is set to host a program titled “Juneteenth: Do We Have a Segregated History” in honor of the holiday. The program begins at 7 p.m. on June 19 and will feature a presentation by two University of New Hampshire graduate students and cover topics such as the origins of the holiday, the Civil Rights Movement and more. To register for the program, call 603-432-1132 or visit the main desk at the library.
Methuen
Methuen’s Juneteenth celebration will take place at the Methuen Memorial Music Hall on June 17. The free event will have music, free food, and speakers and will run from 1-3 p.m. The celebration is hosted by the First Baptist Church in partnership with the City of Methuen. For more information about the event, those interested can contact 978-685-1844 or email fbcmethuen.secretary@verizon.net.
Haverhill
Haverhill will host a Juneteenth ceremony on June 16. The ceremony hosted by Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini will include the raising of a Juneteenth flag. The ceremony will take place in front of City Hall starting at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.