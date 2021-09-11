Cities and towns across the Merrimack Valley held 9/11 memorial services on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.
In memory of this milestone, the Methuen Fire Department and the city of Methuen held Remembrance Ceremonies at the Central Fire Station and Patriots Bridge. The Methuen Fire Department Firefighter's Memorial Ceremony was held including recognition of MFD Scholarship recipients, the Patrick McKallagat Firefighter of the Year Award, JD Daniels Fund Donation Acknowledgement, and the pinning ceremony for new firefighters and recently promoted officers.
At noon, Mayor Neil Perry and other city officials conducted a 9/11 20th Anniversary Memorial Service at Patriots Bridge in memory of all those who lost their lives on 9/11.
In Andover, residents and town officials gathered outside of the City Offices, remembering four Andover residents whose lives were lost on that day. Christopher Morrison was in the World Trade Center, Millie Naiman was on American Airlines Flight 11 with Betty Ong, a flight attendant on Flight 11, and Len Taylor, who was on American Airlines Flight 77.
Lawrence Fire Department hosted a ceremony in front of the large 9/11 commemorative memorial at the Ladder 4 firehouse.
In Haverhill, opening ceremonies included a march by Haverhill fire, police and Trinity EMS honor guards. That was followed by the sounding of last alarms at 9:59 and 10:28 a.m. The ceremony also includes a reading of the names of all first responders who perished that day.