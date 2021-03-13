LAWRENCE — One year ago on March 13, local leaders in Lawrence were gathered around a conference table in City Hall with worry: The coronavirus pandemic was looming large and the city had to be shut down to keep residents safe. Businesses closed. Schools went remote.
A year later, the pandemic remains.
And while Mayor Kendrys Vasquez acknowledged Saturday, on the year anniversary of that fateful day, that “things are getting better,” he and other Lawrencians will never forget the 235 locals lost in a year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those same leaders who struggled to shut down the city came together again in person Saturday for a memorial ceremony in Campagnone Common, where 235 empty chairs sat, each adorned with white flowers to represent residents lost to the disease.
“These people are not only residents of our city: They are our brothers and sisters, our mothers and fathers, our sons and daughters and friends, our grandparents and coworkers. Those are the people we remember,” Vasquez said. “They have been an integral part of our lives.”
State Sen. Barry Finegold, city Inspectional Services Director Mike Armano, Director of Health and Human Services Martha Velez, Police Chief Roy Vasque and members of the Lawrence City Council and School Committee were among those to pay tribute to the lives lost, while making a special plea to keep the community safe by encouraging vaccinations.
“It’s been a tough year and the one thing (COVID-19) has shown me is how we’ve come together as a community,” Finegold said, making sure to thank first responders and essential employees for the extra miles they’ve gone to assist residents during the pandemic. “We cant get back the people we lost but we can get vaccinated. We have one one of the lowest vaccination percentages in the state. It is incumbent upon us to spread the word. If we’re going to remain strong we have to spread the word.”
Velez, who does much of her work with elders at the Lawrence Senior Center, said this year has been especially trying for Lawrence’s older population. First, she said seniors struggled with fear of contracting the disease. Now, they battle vaccine hesitancy.
“It has been a long year of not being able to hug my elders and making sure our community doesn’t give up. I know the people (who died) are lifting us up to make sure another chair doesn’t go up....I want to take my mask off and have a party without being six feet apart in the Common,” she said, referencing the location of the memorial event. “We are ‘Lawrence strong.’ The only thing we can do is not give up.”