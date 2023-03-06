METHUEN — Methuen Public Schools is responsible for 83 children from homeless families who live at Days Inn.
That was the report from Superintendent Brandi Kwong at a School Committee meeting last month, where she said that a number of these students are attending either Comprehensive Grammar School, Marsh Grammar School or the high school.
“If they’re second language identified, they’d be at the CGS for the Excel program and then the high school for students of high school age,” Kwong said.
She also said that some of the 83 children do not attend Methuen’s public schools but are being transported from the Days Inn to their school of origin.
“It’s always decided upon the best interests of the child, meaning if they go to school somewhere within a 30- to 45-minute ride from there, likely they will not move the child and we will transport them, and there is a cost share between their home district and our district for that,” Kwong said.
The children’s families are primarily immigrants from Haiti and South America who started being placed in the Days Inn by the Department of Housing and Community Development in October 2022.
When Kwong reported on enrollment numbers from this group in November, 13 of their children were attending Methuen schools and another 25 were being transported to other districts, while 15 more students were expected at that point to arrive.
As of last Monday, Days Inn is at capacity with with 113 families or 441 people, 220 of whom are children, said Kathleen Plath of Community Teamwork Inc., a nonprofit that helps DHCD take care of this population.
Mayor Neil Perry has stated at City Council meetings that the financial responsibility for providing services to these families, all of whom are fully documented, lies with the state.
At the School Committee meeting, Kwong said that Assistant Superintendent Ron Noble had applied for a $75,000 grant from the Department of Secondary and Elementary Education to help cover Methuen’s transportation costs for the students from Days Inn.
She said that was the largest amount they could ask for, even though the grants are supposed to provide $1,000 per student and Methuen has 83 students who qualify for this coverage.
“We have more students than the cap, but that was what they indicated to us when we contacted them,” Kwong said.
She also said that transportation wasn’t the only expense that the school district would eventually have to figure for each of the 83 students, and her department was still trying to determine all the other per pupil costs.
While Gov. Charlie Baker requested $139 million in November to support new immigrant populations in the state, and a large portion of that will go to DESE, the $75,000 grant does not come from those supplemental funds, Kwong said.
“So we’re waiting,” she said. “We haven’t heard anything further about the supplemental budget but we are keeping track of that one a little differently because we know there will be different compliance measures and reporting measures that we’ll have with those funds.”
In the meantime, Kwong said they are keeping “very careful” records for students from Days Inn, while also educating children from other homeless families in Methuen.
“We have a lot of other homeless families around the district that we have the same rules for,” she said. “We’re caring for families in all of our schools that are homeless.”
