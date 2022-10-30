AMESBURY — The city’s director of community and economic development will chair the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority’s advisory board.
Angela Cleveland was unanimously elected chairperson in a vote by the 16 member communities at an annual board meeting earlier this fall.
Cleveland was designated by Mayor Kassandra Gove to represent Amesbury on the board last year, following the departure of former Amesbury representative Paul Fahey in December. The appointment is not expected to conflict with Cleveland’s role as community and economic development director.
Cleveland said her responsibilities will include running meetings and helping set the agenda with the administrator. She said her tenure will start with a retreat in November.
“We are going to be level setting really and making sure everybody understands what their role is,” Cleveland said, “and working as a group to understand our strategic plan and what each of our community’s roles are to increase service, to make sure the current service is working in the areas where it does currently serve, and identify gaps where we need to fill that so that we can ensure everybody in the region has adequate access to the MeVA,” Cleveland said.
She said her main goal is to take local busing into the 21st century.
“It is a great way to get around the region. We just needed to work together as a region to make it efficient, to make it effective and have people understand that it is accessible,” Cleveland said. “So I want to promote this brand, I want to help increase ridership, and make the bus a sustainable source of transportation and reliability for the region.”
She acknowledged that riding the bus is not something people get excited about but said she hopes that will change and recent design improvements will help the buses stand out more.
“Before, it kind of looked like a mail truck or it looked like something else that you would see. It’s red, white and blue, kind of fits into the landscape,” Cleveland said. “Whereas, now this stands out and is fun and is exciting, and again, brings it to the 21st century. So I think that’s an important, big step that a lot of people will hopefully embrace as well.”
Administrator Noah Berger praised the appointment of Cleveland in a press release.
“My staff and I are very excited about working with Angie as our new chair,” Berger said. “She is a proactive visionary that is always looking out for the interests of residents of Amesbury and the entire Merrimack Valley region.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
