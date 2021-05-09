HAVERHILL — A Whittier Regional High graduate had the honor of introducing Vice President Kamala Harris at a recent event in Concord, New Hampshire.
The graduate — Haley Kamberalis, who is originally from Merrimac — shared with Harris her career path from Whittier to her current career with a Maine-based company.
Harris spoke about the Biden administration’s American Jobs Plan at the April 23 event at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 490 headquarters. The organization chose Kamberalis, who is a member, to introduce Harris.
Kamberalis studied the electrical trades at Whittier and played soccer and softball, graduating in 2008, according to Whittier Superintendent Maureen Lynch.
“Whittier is the foundation to my career. I learned the basics of electrical which inherently piqued my interest for the trade,” Kamberalis said in a press release. “It’s also where I had quality teachers that believed in me.”
Kamberalis has overcome hearing and vision challenges. She told the audience that her five-year apprenticeship with IBEW Local 103 in Boston gave her lifelong work skills and an electrician's license at age 23. With no school debt, she was able to buy her first home at age 26.
Kamberalis, who now lives in Raymond, New Hampshire, advanced in her career and works as an estimator and project manager for the E.S. Boulos company based in Westbrook, Maine.
Kamberalis told Harris that technology is causing the electrical trades to evolve and become more welcoming to females.
“There are more opportunities open to us, and I don’t think women are aware,” Kamberalis said.
“A Whittier Tech education opens opportunities. In this case, the opportunity was the chance to meet the vice president of the United States,” Lynch said. “Haley is an incredible ambassador for Whittier, and we are so proud of her.”
“She had a very calming demeanor that made it easy to communicate,” Kamberalis said of Harris. “The wall of cameras was intimidating more than anything.”