ANDOVER — Kindergartners and first graders in Andover will be going back to school four days a week starting March 8, Superintendent Claudia Bach wrote in an email to parents Friday.
Bach said the district is working on a plan to bring back all of the students in kindergarten and first grade now enrolled in a hybrid model that blends in-person and at-home instruction. District leaders will present the plan at the Feb. 25 School Committee meeting.
The schools are under increased public pressure to get students back into physical classrooms full-time, as COVID-19 case numbers fall in Massachusetts and as more evidence suggests schools are not major transmitters of coronavirus.
District officials have said their priority is to bring back youngest learners first.
School Committee members are eager to hear the details of the plan, said Chairwoman Shannon Scully.
“The health and safety of staff and students remains the most important piece of any in-person learning plan,” Scully said. “We look forward to a presentation of how teachers, principals and other administrators worked together to solve the complicated logistics of more in-person learning while maintaining compliance with (the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education) regulations.”
The committee would have to vote to approve the plan in order to implement it.
The district's hybrid learning model, in place since the start of the school year, brings students into their schools two days a week, on Mondays and Tuesdays, or Thursdays and Fridays, depending upon their cohort. On days when students aren't physically in school, they join classes by video conference from home.
On Wednesdays, all of the districts' students are remote.
A portion of students continue to log into classes from home every day.
Under the proposed change, kindergarteners and first graders will still be remote on Wednesdays, with the rest of the district, allowing school nurses to work at the town's vaccination sites, Bach wrote.
She previously has mentioned that Wednesdays are used for professional development and deep-cleaning in the school buildings as well.
Bach's announcement comes the same day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offered guidance for reopening schools that states younger elementary school students are less susceptible to transmitting the virus. In light of that and the social needs of those students, the CDC recommended they be prioritized for going back to physical classrooms even in communities with higher rates of COVID-19 transmission.
Other details of the district's plan remain unclear. Bach did not immediately return calls seeking comment.