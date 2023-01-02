NORTH ANDOVER — The players returned, the crowds returned, and an icon in the Merrimack Valley for nearly five decades made its own triumphant return to the area sports scene after a two-year hiatus.
On Friday night before a packed house at Merrimack College’s Lawler Arena, the Andover High girls and Lawrence High boys claimed championships in the 47th Commonwealth Classic Christmas Basketball Tournament.
For the first time ever, the boys and girls teams competed on the same days in the same building, making history to close out 2022.
Each of the champs were dominant.
Andover, a clear-cut favorite coming into the three-day event, lived up to the billing as Most Valuable Player Anna Foley paced the Golden Warriors. She netted 13 points in the 57-32 title victory over rival North Andover.
Lawrence High, like Andover unbeaten coming in, rolled over tournament newcomer Beverly High in its championship win, 82-57. MVP Marius Canery led the Lancers, who scored their third straight Christmas championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.