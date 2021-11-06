ANDOVER — Between 7 and 10 a.m. Sunday morning there might be some slower traffic in downtown Andover as a home makes its way from Judson Road to South Main Street.
Plans released by the town Friday show that the home will make its way from 1 Judson Road to Bartlet Street, Morton Street, Chapman Avenue, Punchard Avenue, Main Street and finally 275 South Main Street.
Last year Developer Doug Ahern of Andover teamed up with local Realtor Bill Buck on the idea to move the historic home built in 1860 closer to the downtown, The Eagle-Tribune previously reported.
This is the second time Buck moved a historic house to the lot at 275 S. Main St. In the summer of 2017, a historic bungalow on Porter Road was moved to make way for a new housing development.
While the bungalow was successfully moved to the site three years ago, an entire side of it collapsed within days. It was eventually removed from the site, which has been vacant ever since.
Judy Wakefield contributed to this report.