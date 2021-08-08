ANDOVER — A 45-year-old local man was killed early Sunday when the vehicle he was driving swerved off Interstate 93 north and flipped over into the woods.
The crash occurred shortly before 4:30 a.m., south of Dascomb Road, forcing the closure of two lanes of traffic, according to Massachusetts State Police. The Andover man, who was trapped, was the only person in the vehicle and died at the accident scene, state police said.
The victim's identity had not been released as of Sunday night.
The crash is still being investigated by Troop H of the state police with assistance from the state police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the state police Crime Scene Services Section and the Essex County State Police Detective Unit.
Troopers were assisted at the crash scene by Andover Fire and EMS, as well as the state Department of Transportation.
No further details on the accident were available Sunday night.