Andover native "makes it" on reality TV

ANDOVER — Justine Silva of Andover has earned $100,000 by making it to the top of "Making It," a reality show on NBC in which contestants create projects that range from three-dimensional party invitations to office cubicles.
The last of eight episodes aired last Wednesday, and Silva was declared the "Master Maker" out of a group of 10 contestants from across the country, which was winnowed down to three by the final show.
Silva, who graduated from Andover High School in 2008 and Massachusetts College of Art in 2011, had been working for a year and a half as a project coordinator for a custom home builder in Newport Beach, California, when she was chosen for the second season of the show.
"I applied to the first season, didn't make the cut and kind of didn't think about it again," Silva said. "I moved to California in search of opportunity, and when they were casting the second season, they reached out to me. I'm trying to say yes to more opportunities and see where they can go. So I said sure and before I knew it, I was in a barn with Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler."
Offerman and Poehler, who most recently starred together in the TV comedy "Parks and Recreation" from 2009 to 2015, are the hosts of "Making It," which is set in a barn in California.
The hosts addressed the audience and interacted with contestants while Dayna Isom Johnson, a trend expert for the crafts website Etsy, and Simon Doonan, who has worked as a window designer for luxury department store Barneys New York, served as judges of the finished projects.
The judges awarded patches to the best projects after initial "Faster Maker" rounds, then after the more demanding "Master Maker" round that followed in most episodes, and chose Silva as the ultimate winner of the show.
Filming for "Making It" started in March and Silva — who came back to Andover last week to watch the final episode with friends and family, including her parents, Kathleen and Joe — said seeing herself on television has been a strange experience.
"It's been a trip," she said.
Prior to moving to California, Silva lived in various spots in New England for five years while designing large-scale art installations for the windows and interiors of Anthropologie stores, which sell women's clothing and accessories.
She described herself as "rusty" several times during episodes of "Making It," saying she had the feeling that the skills she developed as a designer had faded from lack of practice.
But Silva still won several patches, while creating a few items that recalled her New England roots, including a lobster crafted from paper and a wooden piggy bank that resembled a saltbox-style house.
Silva said she has always had a knack for crafts projects, although she doubted whether the skill would translate into a career.
"I love to have my hands busy," she said. "I love to knit, even (while) watching a movie. I love to have a project I'm working on, and I love to make gifts."
There was a point in one episode where Poehler and Offerman teasingly ask Silva if she likes them, which she said was because "word got around that I'm not a huge hugger."
Silva did embrace her fellow crafters during several episodes and her family at the end, but admitted that the time pressure could become a distraction while she was talking to the hosts.
"It was funny because, when they're talking to you, it's during your challenge," Silva said.
While she was enjoying her conversations with Poehler and Offerman, she would realize that she hadn't thought about her next project and needed to get back to work before time ran out.
"There's a giant red clock," Silva said of the timepiece in the barn. "It's a nice, peaceful barn with a glaring red, ticking clock in the corner."
All the pressures depicted in the show are real, she said, and she succeeded by sticking to her game plan.
"Going into it, I tried to work from big to small and save the details for the end," Silva said. "Get the most important piece done first."