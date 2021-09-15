ANDOVER — Town residents packed a planning board meeting Tuesday night in opposition to a new overnight drug and alcohol detox and rehabilitation center proposed for Doctors Park on Haverhill Street.
“I’m really concerned about my safety,” said Rich Ranzi, who lives directly across the street from the proposed development.
He turned to tell police present for the meeting: “I’m going to be calling you guys when I see people walking around my backyard.”
The residents shared numerous concerns about the potential patients who would be their temporary neighbors as they sought treatment for addiction at a proposed 24/7 residential detox and rehabilitation facility planned by Topsail Addiction Treatment. The plans, which are at the early stages of the approval process, would transform the building that is currently used by Topsail as an outpatient rehab program into two new buildings — one of which would house the day program while the other would be a 64-bed residential program.
Representatives from the treatment center brought state Certified Addictions Recovery Coach Caroline Buckley, who is heading a soon-to-be opened Wilmington residential facility, to hopefully dispel rumors and fears for those in the Andover neighborhood.
When asked if the facility was a methadone clinic, she replied, “No, no very far from that.”
Recently, she said, because of COVID-19 most patients the company is seeing are there for alcohol abuse, she said. Patients apply for the program and are vetted before the center determines a time to privately transport the person to the facility to ensure they are not driving under the influence, she said.
Patients then participate in a detox program for five to seven days, and the rehabilitation program lasts 14 days, Buckley said. Any patient is in the program voluntarily, but that doesn’t mean that the center would just turn loose a patient from the center without a transportation plan in place to get them to their home, she said.
Safety Officer Glen Ota with the Andover Police Department was at the meeting to ask that the center provide two officers on the second and third shifts in the evening when fewer staff were in the building and ensure the department was notified if anyone left the center and could be disruptive in the community. Representatives from the company said they were willing to create an agreement with the police about the security of the facility as they move through the permitting process.
The company’s representatives also said they can work out an agreement with the town to create a type of scholarship fund to help Andover residents who may not be able to afford their services.
Residents still seemed dissatisfied with Buckley’s explanations of the processes in place and questioned the need for such services at all.
One man asked how many Andover residents had been referred to treatment facilities.
While the exact number was unavailable, Sobhan Namvar, who recently resigned from his post as Community Support Coordinator, was one of the leading social workers in the state making referrals to treatment facilities.
The board will continue the hearings for this project on Sept. 28.