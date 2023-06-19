ANDOVER — Scouts, song, speakers, food and trivia marked the town’s Juneteenth ceremony.
Roughly 150 people stood and sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” considered the Black national anthem, at Cormier Youth Center on Monday.
Soon, the group followed with a rendition of “America the Beautiful.”
The free event was sponsored by Andover Baptist Church, which partnered with the town, Andover Interfaith Community, Merrimack Valley Black and Brown Voices as well as the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission.
The celebration’s theme was “Black Resilience, Strength, and Achievement.”
Speakers included Ralph Bledsoe; Melissa Danisch; Christiana Boehmer; state Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover; and state Rep. Frank Moran, D-Lawrence.
Prior to the opening ceremony at 5 p.m., a workshop titled “Embodied Social Justice” was held from 4 to 4:45 p.m. The workshop’s focus was “bringing embodied awareness of the Black and brown experience living in a predominately white-bodied community.”
During the ceremony, Amaya Allen recited the poem “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman.
The musical performers included The Choral Majority, the Andover Baptist Church Unity Choir and Dasia Allen, who sang “Journey To The Past” from “Anastasia the Musical”.
The ceremony’s closing song, by combined choirs, was “Lean On Me.”
