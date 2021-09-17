HAVERHILL — Do you make a really great chili? If so then the Haverhill Firefighting Museum invites you to be a contestant in its annual Chili Cookoff.
The event is Saturday, Oct. 23, from 6 to 9 p.m. Tasting and judging is from 6 to 8 p.m.
General admission is $10 and you be the judge. Prizes awarded for best individual, best business, and best first responder. Includes a balloon pop, cash bar, door prizes and a silent auction.
The museum is at 75 Kenoza Ave. For more information, contact Cynthia Graham at 978-994-1854 or Patricia Graham at 978-835-1565.
Haverhill man promoted
BOSTON — RODE Architects, a collaborative design and architecture firm, recently promoted team member Jonathan Quinn of Haverhill to Associate. A 16-year industry veteran, Quinn has been credited for his capabilities in a wide variety of projects, particularly in the industrial typology, of which he has been instrumental to the firm’s success.
Quinn joined RODE in 2016 and has extensive experience in all phases of design, working on projects such as The Granville in Haverhill.
Prior to joining RODE, Quinn was an Associate at ARC/Architectural Resources in Cambridge, for years and earned his Master of Architecture from Roger Williams University. RODE Architects is currently working on a number of projects that are transforming the urban industrial landscape in places like Boston’s Newmarket District and the Chelsea waterfront. Visit www.rodearchitects.com.
LEADS announces third Merrimack Valley cohort
LAWRENCE — The LEADS Fellowship program has announced the selection of 66 Fellows who will participate in the final Merrimack Valley cohort, comprised of diverse, cross-sectoral leaders from Lowell, Lawrence, and Haverhill.
The members from Lawrence and Haverhill, respectively, have been recruited and selected by the Lawrence Partnership and the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce.
Piloted in Lawrence in 2018, LEADS was initially created as an executive leadership program developed between local leaders and Harvard Business School faculty and staff and has evolved as a platform for collective action.
Through the program, various efforts have been catalyzed to address some of the most pressing issues at the community and regional level, including affordable housing, downtown revitalization, food security and more.
The majority of the new cohort are people of color, and include business and nonprofit executives, public officials, and faith leaders.
For more information, visit online at www.leadsma.org.