U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton called the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris an "extraordinary moment in history, but extraordinary because it was ordinary."
"It showed that democracy has prevailed, tradition has carried on, despite President Biden's predecessor's effort to upset it," Moulton said Wednesday shortly after attending the inauguration in Washington, D.C. "I think all of us believe America has a bright future ahead — and we weren't always sure of that in the past four years."
Moulton — a Democrat from Salem, Massachusetts, who represents part of the Merrimack Valley — was among the few people, including members of Congress, allowed to attend the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, which two weeks earlier was attacked by insurrectionists urged on by now-former President Donald Trump.
Another attendee was U.S. Rep Lori Trahan, a Westford Democrat, who was struck by Biden's message of unity and mending divisions.
“Disagreement is American,” she said. “We can’t allow that to make us adversaries.”
New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan saw Biden’s message as an “important and heartfelt reminder to Americans that we have common values.”
Trahan said she and others felt their Republican colleagues on Capitol Hill were also inspired by Biden's message.
"What Biden is inherently better at than most is that he's explicitly said he's not just the president for the people who voted for him, but for everyone," Trahan said.
"I walked back with Republicans and there was no criticism. It was a feeling it was a new day," Trahan said. "At the end of the day, I was sent to Washington to get the job done and deliver to the people of the 3rd District (of Massachusetts). And that's why I've worked with my Republican colleagues."
The legislators also found hope in this particularly historic inauguration, where Harris became the first Black, South Asian and woman to be sworn in as vice president.
A woman ascending to the second-highest office in the country was “long overdue,” Hassan said.
“For those of us who worked with her, it was particularly special,” Hassan said. “She’s a friend, a wonderful person and an incredibly hard worker. And to see her up there was particularly gratifying.”
Trahan brought her stepson Thomas to the inauguration and called her two youngest daughters, Grace and Caroline, from the inauguration to remind them of the pivotal event.
“I wanted to remind (them) of this unbelievable moment of the swearing-in of the first woman. The first Black woman. The first Asian American woman. They are likely to never see a presidential debate stage without that kind of representation,” Trahan said. “And that’s markedly different from my upbringing.”
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, who was elected as the first openly gay congressman from New Hampshire, hopes that the diversification of elected officials will help get more people involved in politics.
“It’s apparent in a number of different spaces — Congress, statehouses across the country and now the vice presidency,” he said.
“We are going to continue to see a diversification of elected officials,” Pappas said. “And everyone who wants to see their voice count can do so.”