METHUEN — The consultants who conducted a management audit of the police force painted a grim picture of the department during a meeting with the City Council on Thursday night.
They recounted how, in a survey of nearly 75 percent of the officers and then 33 in-person interviews, patrolmen and supervisors expressed an unrelenting sense of fear — from the moment they walked in to start their shifts to the moment they left to go home.
"One thing that struck me ... in interview after interview, was the fear," said Deborah Friedl, a former police commissioner from Lowell who now works for CNA, a public safety consulting firm based in Arlington, Virginia. "They were afraid to go to work. They were afraid they would get disciplined. There was constant fear about getting 'written up.' People were afraid of losing their job."
She said in the course of her career, including studying departments all over the country, Methuen stood apart.
"That's what makes Methuen stand out from the norm," she said. "You hear lots of negativity from other departments, but the comments about fear really struck me."
The audit, released last week by Mayor Neil Perry and City Council Chairman Steve Saba, was conducted last year. The council pushed for the audit, agreeing to fund the $87,000 cost.
Coming on the heels of a critical report from the state Office of Inspector General about mismanagement in the department, the audit confirmed many of the IG's findings while turning up a number of new problems that many people in the city had heard rumors about but had never seen laid out in black and white.
The findings surprised even the auditors, who have vast experience looking at department practices around the country or running departments of their own.
Ed Flynn, a former police chief in Milwaukee as well as secretary of the Massachusetts Department of Public Safety under former Gov. Mitt Romney, said there were things going on in the Methuen Police Department that he never saw before in his many years of service.
"Look at the hiring process," he said, "I have never heard of any department doing it the way Methuen does it."
He noted that allowing a city councilor to become an intermittent officer who is then appointed a detective "just didn't happen in other departments."
He was referring to the case of former City Councilor Sean Fountain, who was hired as an intermittent officer and worked full time, having leapfrogged over other officers waiting on the Civil Service list and then receiving a promotion to detective.
"It didn't happen in other departments," said Flynn, who also served as police chief in Springfield as well as Chelsea.
Flynn said officer training wasn't the problem.
"Officers felt they were getting appropriate training," he said, adding that "equity issues" caused such angst with many of the rank-and-file.
"People aren't sure what the rules are," he noted. "They asked, 'Why do I get in trouble and (another officer) didn't get in trouble?'"
The audit identified issues of favoritism for some officers over others.
One disciplinary tactic that Flynn said he had never seen before was the use of paid leave in which an officer who allegedly broke a rule would be sent home and essentially be placed under house arrest, unable to leave home from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Often, he said, it was unclear to the officer what the infraction had been or how long home confinement would last.
Even more remarkable, he said, is how few grievances were filed against such management practices.
"Most departments have jackets full of grievances," he said. "But there were no grievances being filed. Even the union people were afraid to fulfill their union duties."
He added that one "assertion made in interviews was that many of the union officers had been co-opted" by the chief.
Councilors praised auditors for their work, although they had a number of questions about what changes to implement, if any criminal charges should be filed as a result of the findings, and whether the city should hire a new chief from outside the department.
Flynn said many of the recommendations could be implemented immediately, particularly in regard to updating policies — some of which are 20 years old and may be unconstitutional.
Perry, with support of the City Council, has already started implementing some of the recommendations, including reducing the number of superior officers, eliminating the use of intermittent officers, and even hiring bilingual employees in the dispatch center.
Flynn told the council that the feedback auditors received from the people they interviewed was that someone from outside the department should be the next chief.
"There is real distrust of people considered part of the inner circle," he said. "They want someone to come in from outside. That's the consensus."
Friedl agreed, adding that it is not just the chief who needs to be replaced.
"Almost everyone I spoke to said there needs to be leadership change," she said. "Not just the chief. There are concerns with upper echelons of the organization. Based on the interviews we had — one question prompted a call for change. There needs to be a change in leadership."
As for criminal charges, Flynn said that is up to the mayor, the City Council and the city's attorneys to decide.