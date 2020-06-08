LAWRENCE — A man who crossed a barricade and threw a bottle at officers gathered outside the police station was tackled, hit his head on a light post and was taken into custody Sunday night.
The incident took place at the intersection of Lowell and Hampshire streets where a small group of people were chanting protests.
It was unrelated to the city-sanctioned protest that took place between 2 and 4 p.m. at Campagnone Common.
At 10 p.m., Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque came out and talked to Jay Spretling and other Lawrence residents who were upset that the unidentified man had been tackled.
The chief explained that the man should not have crossed the barricade and thrown a bottle at police.
Spretling and others told the chief that the man was merely seeking dialogue and could have been seriously hurt.
No further details were available late Sunday.