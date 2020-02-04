NORTH ANDOVER — AvalonBay Communities initially proposed building 250 apartments on High Street.
Then the developer reduced the number to 200 and now AvalonBay is seeking the town’s approval to build 170 units. David Gillespie, senior vice president of AvalonBay, said he made the changes at the request of the town’s planning staff.
The apartments would be located on a 9.4-acre site between High Street and the Sutton Pond condominiums. Residents of both of those neighborhoods have expressed staunch opposition to the project, saying their area already has too much traffic.
Thirty to 40 neighbors packed the Selectmen’s Meeting Room at Town Hall, where the Planning Board was discussing the project. Chairman Eitan Goldberg said the board will likely vote on AvalonBay’s plan at its next meeting Feb. 25.
“There are still traffic issues,” said Steven Saraceno, of High Street, who has been very vocal in his opposition to the project. He expressed his appreciation to AvalonBay for listening to neighbors’ concerns and being willing to make changes to its plans.
“Has there been any thought about widening High Street?” he asked. Saraceno noted North Andover’s population has grown significantly during the last few years and warned that there will be serious impact on the schools and other services.
“The town needs to look into the situation,” he said. “We need to do something to alleviate that area.”
The apartments will be housed in two four-story buildings. Plans initially called for a five-story structure. A one-story clubhouse and outdoor swimming pool are also planned.
“We’re bringing in a community within a community,” Saraceno said. He also expressed his concern for the residents of the Sutton Pond condominiums, noting they have only one road to get into and out of their neighborhood.
The neighbors applauded Saraceno after he finished his remarks.
Jill Barker, of 181 High St., said she was “disappointed” with the project.
Nearly half of the apartments will have two bedrooms, according to Gillespie. Another 38%, he said, will be one-bedroom units. Studios will make up 9% while 5% will have three bedrooms, he said.
If the Planning Board approves AvalonBay’s plan, opponents have the right to appeal the decision to Superior Court. Asked if he and other neighbors are considering that option, Saraceno said: “Not enough money.”