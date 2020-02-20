HAVERHILL — Love it or hate it, an ax-throwing bar is officially coming to Bradford.
Boxford couple Shawn and Barbara Gliklich cleared the final hurdle Thursday night to open their Academy Plaza ax-throwing bar, Wicked Axe, after being unanimously approved for both an entertainment and liquor license from the city's License Commission.
Now, the couple must complete a variety of inspections and other housekeeping items — including the installation of a sprinkler system — before they can fully open for business. The Glikliches, who are leaving careers in medicine behind to devote their efforts full-time to Wicked Axe, are leasing the 12,650-square-foot space once occupied by a nightclub adjacent to Academy Lanes from Ernie DiBurro.
DiBurro was among those to sing the Glikliches' praises Thursday night and said he is confident Wicked Axe will be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
"When they first came to me, I was stunned,” DiBurro admitted. "I had never heard of ax throwing. They’re quality people. We've had many people trying to open a club no one has been able to put up the capital to do it. They can. We have a bowling alley (in Academy Plaza). This is just an additional sport — it’ll be a big, good addition for the city.”
As part of their license, Wicked Axe will have darts, air hockey, foosball, virtual golf and ping pong. The couple plan to serve what they called “sports bar food” and intend to install a wood-burning pizza oven.
Axe throwing takes place in 20 lanes, similar to batting cages, Barbara Gliklich said, with chain-link fencing going from floor to ceiling to separate every two lanes. An “axpert,” or coach, will be positioned every two lanes to instruct patrons as they throw axes — weighing no more than two pounds — at targets. Neither person that throws is able to retrieve their ax from the target until both people have thrown, she said. All patrons throwing axes must wear closed-toed shoes.
A former nurse with 27 years' experience, Barbara Gliklich said safety is paramount for the Wicked Axe team.
“Ax throwing sounds scary when you’re going to mix it with alcohol but I don’t know any other sport that has constant supervision,” she told license commissioners Amy Carter, Joseph Edwards and Gerald Sewell. “Coming from a hospital background, I’m used to being prepared for everything so I want my staff to be prepared for everything.”
Much of Wicked Axe's business is expected to be corporate outings and private parties, Barbara Gliklich predicted. She also said families have approached her to ask if she'd host birthday parties and she is exploring the idea of creating rubber-tipped axes for use by children.
Hours of operation will be from 9 a.m.-1 a.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday, Friday from 9 a.m.-2 a.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Both appointments and walk-in business will be accepted.
Carter acknowledged the struggle the Glikliches have endured in recent weeks as they attempted to educate locals about the sport of ax throwing. She said she supports the project and is confident in their safety plan.
“I appreciate you crossing your T's and dotting your I's,” Carter said. “I can tell that you take the safety part seriously. You're bringing the property back to life and giving families, people — teenagers — something to do. I see Wicked Axe as a tremendous asset to the city.”