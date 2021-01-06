SALEM, N.H. –– New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu recently approved the nomination of Policy Director D.J. Bettencourt as the next Deputy Commissioner of the New Hampshire Insurance Department.
Bettencourt, a former State Representative from Salem who for four years has served as the governor’s liaison to the Department, was nominated by Insurance Commissioner Chris Nicolopoulos. The new role takes effect Jan. 15.
Bettencourt was first elected as a State Representative in 2004 at the age of 20, and following the 2010 elections he became the nation’s youngest House Majority Leader, and the youngest in New Hampshire history.
The New Hampshire Insurance Department’s mission is to promote and protect the public good by ensuring the existence of a safe and competitive insurance marketplace through the development and enforcement of the insurance laws of the State of New Hampshire.
Lowell Street survey
ANDOVER — As the town moves to the next step of the Lowell Street (Route 133) Improvement Project, it wants to know what design concept you prefer.
So the town is asking people to complete a 7-question survey.
For more information on this project and the survey visit andoverma.gov/877/Route-133-Corridor.
Grab & Go meals available all school year
HAVERHILL — Haverhill Public Schools are operating four Grab & Go free meal sites weekdays for the entire school year. Watch for Haverhill Public School buses in the parking lot of the Crowell School, 26 Belmont Ave., from 10 to 11 a.m.; at the Cashman Skate Park on Hilldale Avenue from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; the back parking lot of St. James Parish from 10 to 11 a.m. and at Swasey Field on Blaisdell Street from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
As always, Grab & Go sites will remain open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hunking, Consentino, J.G. Whittier, Nettle and Tilton Lower schools and at the YMCA, and from 3 to 4 p.m. at Haverhill High School, 137 Monument St.
Free Grab & Go meals are available for the entire school year. All children and teens 18 and under can receive free meals in Haverhill. No registration or ID is required. If you have any questions or cannot make it to a Grab & Go site, please contact Anna Perracchio at Anna.Perracchio@haverhill-ps.org or 978-374-3416.
Food Truck Ministry program to expand in 2021
LAWRENCE –– Neighbors in the city's Hancock Housing Projects will soon be able to receive bags of groceries as part of the Merrimack Valley Dream Center's Food Truck Ministry Program when the program expands its efforts in the New Year.
The nonprofit is able to add the Hancock Projects to its list of drop-off sites after being awarded a $5,000 grant from the Greater Lawrence Community Fund, a fund of the Essex County Community Foundation. The Food Truck currently distributes approximately 3,000 pounds of food monthly to residents of the Merrimack Courts Housing Project.
“The Merrimack Valley Dream Center is sincerely grateful to the Greater Lawrence Community Fund for supporting us during this time when the most basic needs of so many people are growing in Lawrence,” said Merrimack Valley Dream Center Founder and Executive Director Julio Meran. “It is always a privilege to be able to serve our community, but especially now when hunger and food insecurity has spread to so many of our neighbors.”
Merrimack Valley Dream Center's all-volunteer effort serves the homeless, low income individuals and families, and those recovering from addiction in and around Lawrence.
Merger saves local business
SALEM, N.H. –– Flight Line, a local corporation known for providing transportation from the Merrimack Valley to Boston and Manchester airports, will not be ending service after all, as was announced in November.
According to Managing Director of New England Transportation Group Robert Landry, Flight Line merged with the company he works for.
"We still unfortunately are not able to provide shared service (due close contact limitations associated with the COVID-19 pandemic), but have hopes to start in the second quarter of next year once the vaccine has been more widely distributed," he said.
Until then, only private ride services are being offered.
Landry said before the new year, the newly joint businesses had already seen an uptick in travel for the holidays.