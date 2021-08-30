Bridge Road to be repaved next year

SALISBURY — There is good news and bad news about the Bridge Road water main project. Either way, motorists will not be able to drive over a fully-paved Route 1 until at least next year.
Late last year, the town embarked upon a $3 million project to replace an 82-year-old water main under Bridge Road from the Gillis Memorial Bridge up to Salisbury Square.
Town Manager Neil Harrington said the work is almost complete, and 80 new water service connections to homes, businesses and other properties have been installed and are being used.
Harrington said the town timed the Bridge Road project to take advantage of the state's $12.5 million plan to repave Route 1 in Newbury, Newburyport and Salisbury next year.
"The state won't give us a definitive time frame because it is part of a larger project that they have underway on Route 1 running from Newbury all the way to Salisbury Square," Harrington said. "That project hasn't even gone out to bid yet, so they can't tell you exactly when it will be done right now. But we do expect it to be next year. It will all be repaved, and it will be a new street."
MassDOT communications director Kristen Pennucci said the Route 1 resurfacing will include milling and paving, as well as bridge deck repairs. Guardrails and guardrail end treatments will be upgraded, and drainage castings will be replaced.
“The project is at the 75% design stage and is currently scheduled to be advertised in early 2022,” Pennucci said in an email.
David Fox, a driver for Four Star Limousine, said he's made do during the Bridge Road construction by using an alternate route, but he would much rather drive Route 1 unhindered.
"The situation really isn't acceptable," Fox said. "I believe that the Town of Salisbury could have done a better job in calculating when the state was going to actually repave Bridge Road. I would have hoped that they would have had a better synergy with the state, instead of leaving citizens to drive over Bridge Road and risk their tire rods and their axles.
"The town doesn't also seem to want to go back and repave some of these craters that have popped up along the way," he said.
Harrington said the water project's contractor, Defelice Corp. of Dracut, is expected to return in late fall to perform final trench patching once the roadway has settled.
"When you dig a trench, you have to put a temporary patch in the trench, which is asphalt," Harrington said. "Then, it settles because what is under the ground there is actually peat. There will be some settling and it will sink in. That will leave an uneven, rough surface, so they will have to come back and do a final, trench pass to get the entire street before the state can come in and pave it next year."
Pennucci said Bridge Road will be prioritized for milling and paving when the state's resurfacing project proceeds.
Harrington said he is aware of motorists' complaints since work started on Bridge Road last fall.
"We knew this would be disruptive ever since the project began," he said. "We knew that the road surface was going to be uneven and that there would be a lot of problems with the number of cars that use the road every single day."
Thousands of cars travel Bridge Road in Salisbury every day, he said.
"There's no way to dig up two miles of roadway and put all of that length of pipe in there and patch it and then have it re-patched," he said. "There is really no way to do that, so we knew that this was going to be disruptive. We gave people plenty of warning. It is just part and parcel of what happens when you have a large construction project."
"The same thing is happening on Lafayette Road with the sewer project there. That has another whole year to go," he said. "This project on Bridge Road, fortunately is coming to an end by sometime next year."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.