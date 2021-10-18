LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business Networking and Referral Mixer at the Riverwalk Lofts, 250 Merrimack St. Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. This event will be catered by 34 Park Restaurant and will feature complimentary appetizers and drinks, and a business card drawing. Please bring an item as a door prize. Cost is $10 for members and $20 for non members.
Register at www.merrimackvalleychamber.com under “Events” or call 978-686-0900.
Free health fair, COVID vaccines in Methuen Oct. 23
METHUEN — The City of Methuen Health Department, in conjunction with Mayor Neil Perry’s office, invites residents to a free health fair Saturday, Oct. 23, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Nicholson Stadium, 47 Pleasant View St. COVID and flu vaccines will be offered along with blood pressure screenings. Games and food are also available for all attendees.
Planning Commission meets Thursday
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission will hold its monthly hybrid meeting Thursday, Oct. 21, at 11 a.m. The agenda includes updates of the Commission’s activities and is available at www.mvpc.org. For more information, contact Nancy Lavallee at nlavallee@mvpc.org.
Methuen Public Schools’ Backpack Program seeks donations
METHUEN — Tenney Grammar School’s upper school, 75 Pleasant St., is in need of non-perishable food items for its backpack program and is hosting a food drive at the school on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 7 a.m. to noon. Oatmeal, black beans, rice, cereal, peanut butter, canned tuna and chicken, canned fruits and vegetables and breakfast bars are all items in need. Cash and gift card donations will also be graciously accepted. Residents with questions are asked to email kevachon@methuen.k12.ma.us.
Women in Business Conference set for Oct. 25
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Women in Business Conference with featured speaker Congresswoman Lori Trahan Monday, Oct. 25, at Michael’s Function Hall, 12 Alpha St.
Lunch is at noon followed by the speaking program at 12:15 p.m.
A speaker panel includes Maureen Lynch, superintendent of Whittier Vo-Tech; Marcia Passewe, certified care manager with Samaritan Home Care; Deborah Wilson, president and CEO of Lawrence General Hospital, and moderator Dana DeFranco, co-owner of Battle Grounds Coffee Co.
Cost is $25 for members and $35 for future members.
Register at merrimackvalleychamber.com under “Events” or call 978-686-0900.