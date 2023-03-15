WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15

ATKINSON: Foot Clinic

3rd Wednesday of each month

By appointment, Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $25 per visit

For appointment: 603-580-6668

PLAISTOW: Cards & Board Games

Wednesdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics

Wednesdays

9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390

HAVERHILL: Comedy Masque

Wednesdays

Interested senior citizen singers are welcome to join. The group performs at local nursing homes throughout the year.

9-11 a.m., Haverhill Council on Aging, 10 Welcome Street

Info: Delores: 978-556-9391 or Paula 978-374-2390

LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive

March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month

Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.

Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor

Info: www.joniandfriends.org

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register online the day before: www.mhl.org

Info: 978-623-8430

METHUEN: On the Move! (ages 2-5)

Not quite a storytime, not quite a dance party — but the best of both! Bring your active little ones to listen to a story and then dance, hop, spin, and shake off some of that energy!

9:30-10 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Toddler Tales (ages 2-3)

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register online the day before: www.mhl.org

Info: 978-623-8430

NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub

Wednesdays

A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game Rummy and Mahjong.

12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Wednesdays

1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons

Wednesdays

Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher

Wednesdays

Come refine and refresh your skills!

Wednesdays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Wednesdays

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.

1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Home Modification Loan Program

Come learn about a state funded loan program providing financing to homeowners for accessibility renovations to keep a household member with a disability or an older adult in their home.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Bereavement Support Group

Join to support each other and discuss some of the ways the loss of someone significant can affect our lives. Cookies and water will be provided.

2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle

Wednesdays

Come practice your English with us!

6:30-7:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3606

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club

Held Wednesdays September through May

7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street

Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students

Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com

DANVILLE: Grief Support Group

Thursdays

9-10:30 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street

Info: Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com

GROVELAND: Kinder Kick Start (Ages 3+)

Thursdays

9:15 a.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

HAVERHILL: Italian Class

Thursdays

10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916

NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold

Thursdays

This program is designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 3-4)

Thursdays

10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

ATKINSON: Yoga

Thursdays

10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $10 per class

Info: Mary Krikorian: 978-837-1738

ANDOVER: Listen Before Lunch: Apricus Duo

This program is supported in part by a grant from the Andover Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council a state agency.

11-11:30 a.m., South Church, 41 Central Street

Cost: Free; donations welcome.

Info: www.southchurch.com

METHUEN: Ribbon Cutting

Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce welcomes you to Aria’s Place!

11 a.m., Aria’s Place, 12 Hampshire Street

Info: 978-748-5133

NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement — Go With The Flow

Thursdays

A gentle but energizing total body workout focuses on breath, flexibility, balance and flowing movement at varying tempos.

11 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

KINGSTON: Senior Lunch

Menu includes grilled chicken, hamburger or cheeseburger, fries, and a soft drink.

12 p.m., Saddle Up Saloon, Route 125

Cost: $5 per person

Must register: 603-531-3337 / Email: kingston.recreation24@gmail.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Mahjong

Thursdays

A game of Chinese origin usually played by 4 persons with 144 domino-like pieces or tiles marked in suits, counters, and dice, the object being to build a winning combination of pieces.

12:30-2:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Gardening Program

Rebecca Warner will present “Welcoming Native Plants and Insects to your Garden”.

6-8 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Drive

Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

PLAISTOW: Free Peer Support Group

3rd Thursday of each month

Maybe it is just time to talk or to listen to others share their stories. Topics include but are not limited to depression, anxiety and suicide.

6:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Questions? Dana Charest: 603-303-3539

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

SANDOWN: Trash or Treasure? Antique Appraisal Night

6:30 p.m., Sandown Town Hall, 320 Main Street (upstairs)

Cost: $10 per item or $25 for three. Proceeds to benefit the Sandown Heritage Commission.

Info: Fran, 603-887-5131

ANDOVER: Island Lore: Shipwrecks, Mayhem, and Lighthouses (Virtual)

Take a trip up the New England coast from Massachusetts to Maine and explore some of the many stories associated with this region.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Open Mic Night

Come and sing, play an instrument, read poetry, or more! Share your art with us. Zoom option available.

7-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Forever Youngish Book Club

Currently reading “Spin the Dawn” by Elizabeth Lim.

7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

LAWRENCE: Open House

Music all day long at the Claddagh Pub and Restaurant, 399 Canal Street

Info: 978-688-8337

HAVERHILL: Exchange Club of Haverhill’s St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast

The 21st Annual Rick Barry breakfast at 7 a.m. followed by program at 7:45 a.m. Cash bar opens at 8 a.m.

7 a.m., Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane

Info: www.haverhillchamber.com

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Fridays

Just walk in and sign up!

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Cost: Free; donations are always welcome

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Fridays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Fridays

Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

SALEM: Ganley Luncheon

The Chief John P. Ganley Community Service Award is presented to an individual “who has exhibited concern, involvement and leadership in the community of Salem

11 a.m., Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, 3 Geremonty Drive

Info: 603-898-7709 / www.salembgc.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games

Fridays

12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Fridays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

PLAISTOW: Friday Flicks

Every Friday at 1 p.m.

All are welcome to a screening of “A Man Called Otto”, a newly-released movie starring Tom Hanks. Popcorn & snacks provided. Bring a friend!

1 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Elementary Explorers (Grades 1-3)

Fridays

3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

ANDOVER: All Things Glowing Night Hike

Join for a lantern-guided night hike up to Holt Hill with a fire spinning performance!

6:30-8 p.m., Charles W. Ward Reservation, 65 Prospect Road

Cost: Member Adult: $15; Member Child: $6; Non-member Adult: $25; Non-member Child: $10

Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

ANDOVER: ‘Moana, Jr.’

This thrilling and heartwarming coming-of-age story follows the strong-willed Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage.

7 p.m., South Elementary School, 70 Shawsheen Road

Cost: $10 per person (cash or check only)

DERRY: ‘Big, the Musical’

Josh Baskin is sick of being an awkward kid. At a carnival, he makes a wish to the Zoltar machine to become “big.” To his shock, his wish is granted. After an understandably awkward beginning, Josh is forced to do “adult” things, like getting a job and a girlfriend. In the end, he discovers that there’s much more to being an adult than he bargained for and learns that we must all grow up at our own pace, in our own time.

7 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway

Cost: $15

Tickets: www.kidscooptheatre.ludus.com

DERRY: Girl Scout Shabbat

All Girl Scouts who attend will be able to participate in reciting the Girl Scout Promise, lighting candles, and other portions of our Shabbat service. All Girl Scouts who attend will be given/sent a Girl Scout Shabbat patch created by National Jewish Committee on Girl Scouting, Inc.

7:15 p.m., Etz Hayim, 1 ½ Hood Road

For the Zoom link, or if you have any questions, please contact Isabel Danforth at idanforth@gmail.com

