FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2
ANDOVER: Holiday Bazaar
Bake sale, white elephant table, crafts & more!
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ATKINSON: Greens and Gifts Sale
Atkinson Garden Club members have been hard at work for months, planning and preparing their unique creations for the sale!
10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Info/details: atkinsongardenclub.com
HAVERHILL: Festival of Trees – Senior Day
Nostalgia Christmas at the Buttonwoods — All Day! Senior Tea Party, 12-2 p.m. and Candlelight Tour of the John Ward House, 6-7:30 p.m.
10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street
Cost: $7 Adults, $5 Seniors, $3 Children (ages 6-17); under age 5 are free
Seniors receive $1 off admission (today only) for Senior Day
Info: 978-374-4626 / info@buttonwoods.org
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
ATKINSON: Learn to Play Mah Jongg
Fridays, December 2, 9 and 16 (must attend all sessions)
1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
HAVERHILL: ‘Celebrating the Season’ with Davis Bates
The program includes traditional and contemporary participatory folk songs and stories in the cultural traditions of Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza and the Winter Solstice.
1 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
To register: call Paula at 978-373-2390, ext. 3916
SALEM: Game Café (Ages 9-12)
1st Friday of the month
2:30-4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
LONDONDERRY: Holiday Craft Fair
Fine selection of handmade items, porcelain dolls, games, puzzles, holiday décor & more! All proceeds to benefit the animals at Live and Let Live Farm Rescue.
4-7 p.m., Homes of NH Realty, 200 Rockingham Road
Info: www.homesofnhrealty.com
PELHAM: Festival of Trees
5-9 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green
Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free
Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees
SANDOWN: Tree Lighting Ceremony
Come ring in the holidays with Christmas carols, hot chocolate and Santa!
6 p.m., Sandown Town Hall, 320 Main Street
Info: 603-887-3646 / www.sandown.us
HAVERHILL: Deck the Downtown Awards
In addition to the tree lighting at 6:30 p.m., live musical performances take place at at G’s Restaurant, 35 Washington St., and an Ugly Sweater Party at The Peddler’s Daughter, 45 Wingate St. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also make an appearance.
6:30 p.m., Washington Square
Cost: Free
HAVERHILL: River Bards Poetry Night
Celebrating Haverhill – A special December presentation of the River Bards with musical performances, poetic expressions, and an open mic, all based on the theme of Haverhill, the heart of the Merrimack River Valley.
7-9 p.m., HC Media at Harbor Place, 2 Merrimac Street
Info: www.creativecounty.org/event/river-bards-poetry-night-2
KINGSTON: ‘A Christmas Carol’
Over forty students and adults will perform the familiar tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and his transformation from a mean-spirited miser to a generous humanitarian, all in the course of one night and with the help of some ghostly apparitions.
7 p.m., Sanborn Regional High School, 17 Danville Road
Cost: $5 at the door
NEWBURYPORT: Open Mic Night
Features acts and open mic for music, poetry, stories, stand up and more. Sign up in person.
7 p.m., The People’s Café, 64 Purchase Street
Info: 978-834-0367 / www.imaginestudios.org
LOWELL: Whistler Holiday Party and Silent Auction
9 p.m., Whistler Museum of Art, 243 Worthen Street
Info: 978-452-7641 / www.whistlerhouse.org
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3
ANDOVER: Friends’ Holiday Book Sale
Shop from a selection of quality books and items for all ages at this smaller one-day sale.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ATKINSON: John D Troy Memorial Food Drive
Atkinson Lions Club will be collecting food and toiletries for the Holy Angels Community Food Pantry in Plaistow and the St. Anne’s Parish Food Pantry in Hampstead. They are also collecting hand warmers this year.
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
HAMPSTEAD: Christmas Craft Fair
Enjoy shopping the wide assortment of crafter tables and take a chance on numerous raffle items. Take home some delicious homemade baked goods and yummy soups-to-go. Admission is free. All are welcome!
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street
Info: 603-329-6985 / www.hampsteaducc.org
HAVERHILL: Holiday Mini Bazaar
Come and see what treasures you might find in Granny’s Attic and fill a bag on the Cookie Walk (homemade, of course) and dine on Good Shepherd’s famous homemade soups, sandwiches, and desserts. Other gift items, including jewelry, plants, and holiday décor will be featured for Christmas shopping.
9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 471 Main Street
Please note: The church offers adequate parking and handicap access in the rear of the building.
KINGSTON: Celebrate Christmas Fair
Featuring crafts, baked foods, white elephant and second time around table and a delicious luncheon.
9 a.m. — 2 p.m., 6 Church Street
Info: 603-642-7256
LONDONDERRY: Holiday Craft Fair
Fine selection of handmade items, porcelain dolls, games, puzzles, holiday décor & more! All proceeds to benefit the animals at Live and Let Live Farm Rescue.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Homes of NH Realty, 200 Rockingham Road
Info: www.homesofnhrealty.com
NORTH ANDOVER: 64th Annual Red Bow Fair
Highlights include the Country Store, gift baskets, holiday greens, crafters, Culinary Corner, Kids Corner, Granny’s Attic, a Book Shop and a Jingle Bell Shop.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., North Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, 190 Academy Road
Info: 978-687-7948 / www.northparish.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Cram-A-Cruiser
Current high need items: pasta, pasta sauce, canned veggies, boxes of rice or small bags of rice, dry beans, canned tuna, peanut butter. Also collecting personal care items: diapers, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, soap, toothbrushes, baby wipes and feminine care products.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Market Basket, 350 Winthrop Ave
Donations can also be dropped off at the North Andover Police Department, 1475 Osgood Street.
More info: Officer William Brush: wbrush@napd.us
LAWRENCE: Bridge Ministry Member Meeting
Saturdays
Bridge Ministry has had a consistent presence in Lawrence since December 2013, serving the homeless and disadvantaged, including many living on the streets or in shelters. Come find out what you can do to help.
9:30 a.m., Pemberton State Park, 444 N Canal Street
More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/bridge-ministry
METHUEN: Reading Frederick Douglass Together in the Context of Modern Slavery
A public reading of Frederick Douglass’s Fourth of July address, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?”, followed by several presentations (online & face-to-face) related to the topic of slavery and human trafficking.
9:30-11:30 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Festival of Trees – Family Day
Family Day from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. with coloring & crafts for the kids plus a visit from Santa from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Festival of open from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Doors re-open at 6 p.m. Holiday Jubilee from 6-8 p.m. featuring live music and buffet (cost $15 each) and includes Festival admission, live music and buffet.
10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street
Cost: $7 Adults, $5 Seniors, $3 Children (ages 6-17); under age 5 are free
Info: 978-374-4626 / info@buttonwoods.org
PELHAM: Festival of Trees
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green
Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free
Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees
PLAISTOW: Senior Citizen Holiday Tea
This popular event welcomes senior citizens from area communities, whether they have family in the middle school or not, to join in a holiday celebration. This event is a great way to kick off the holiday season. The festivities include entertainment by members of the school music community in a festive atmosphere. Light refreshments will be served.
10-11:30 a.m., Timberlane Middle School, 44 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-7131 / www.timberlane.net/ms
GROVELAND: 3rd Annual Makers Market
The most unique local art, craft, and vintage fair around! Highlighting artisans from across the region!
10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Veasey Memorial Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-204-2537 / www.creativecounty.org/event/3rd-annual-makers-market
CHESTER: Loaf and Ladle ‘To Go’
Meal includes choice of soup (beef barley or hearty vegetable lentil), bread and cookies. Curbside pickup available.
11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Chester Congregational Baptist Church, 4 Chester Street
Cost: $12
Info: 603-887-4799 / www.chesternhchurch.org
ANDOVER: Girls Who Code Presentations
Learn what the GWC students have been doing all semester!
11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: Library Grinch Photo & Giveaway Event
1-4 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Please see Janelle Abreau – Children’s Coordinator
Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
ANDOVER: Graphic Novel Group (ages 7-11)
2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
KINGSTON: ‘A Christmas Carol’
Over forty students and adults will perform the familiar tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and his transformation from a mean-spirited miser to a generous humanitarian, all in the course of one night and with the help of some ghostly apparitions.
2 p.m., Sanborn Regional High School, 17 Danville Road
Cost: $5 at the door
METHUEN: A Merry Music Hall Christmas
Returning this year are organist Ray Cornils of Maine and trumpeteers Robinson Pyle and Greg Gettel.
7 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Cost: $25 for Adults, $5 for Children
Reserved seating at brownpapertickets or at the door.
NEWBURYPORT: ‘Old World, New Worlds’ Concert
A program that mixes the beloved Old World music of Western Europe with exciting New World repertoire of the Americas and East Asia. Offering ancient texts set to modern music, the program honors the heritages of Christmas and Chanukah in traditional and contemporary modes.
7:30 p.m., Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High Street
Cost: $25 adults; students 18 and under are free
Tickets: www.cantemus.org/concerts/tickets
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4
DANVILLE: Holiday Craft Fair
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Danville Community Center, 169 Main Street
METHUEN: Advent II
Annual Greening of the Church after service, followed by Hymn Study.
9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway
Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org
SALEM: Christmas Fair
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Derry Salem Elks Club, 39 Shadow Lake Road
Info: https://allevents.in/salem/4th-annual-christmas-fair/200023069027311
ATKINSON: Toys for Tots Event
Visit with the farm animals and photos with Santa.
11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Schafer Acres
Cost: Donation for the Toys for Tots program
Info/address: www.facebook.com/SchaferAcresAtkinsonNH
GROVELAND: Santa is Coming to Town
Santa’s sleigh route will begin at 11 a.m. at the Bagnall School, 253 School St., and take him downtown toward Main Street, ending at the Public Safety Building. Residents are encouraged to line up along the sleigh route and wave to Santa.
Families and children of all ages will be able to meet Santa and take pictures with him from 11:30 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Info: www.grovelandpolice.com
HAVERHILL: Festival of Trees
Greater Haverhill Art Association art demos from 12-4:30 p.m. Holiday Concert from 1-2:30 p.m. featuring local band Currier Square. Light refreshments served.
11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street
Cost: $7 Adults, $5 Seniors, $3 Children (ages 6-17); under age 5 are free
Info: 978-374-4626 / info@buttonwoods.org
LONDONDERRY: Christmas on the Common
Tis’ the season for the Londonderry Rotary Club’s Annual Christmas on the Common.
11 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. Santa, Mrs. Claus & their Elf will be riding through Londonderry with the help of the Londonderry Fire Department
3-4 p.m. Carolers on the Common (Please contact Faye Sell at 603-505-7594 if you have a group that would like to participate.)
4-6 p.m. Jolly Walks through the Town Forest, pictures with Santa & Friends, chili, hot cocoa, cookies, and so much more
Info: www.londonderrynh.gov/home/news/2022-christmas-common
HAVERHILL: Movie Screening
Come watch “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” (2022)
2-4:45 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Tree Lighting
Come enjoy the tree lighting, treats and entertainment. Bring the family!
2-7 p.m., on the Common
Info: https://northandoverma.news/category/nanews
METHUEN: A Merry Music Hall Christmas
Returning this year are organist Ray Cornils of Maine and trumpeteers Robinson Pyle and Greg Gettel.
3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Cost: $25 for Adults, $5 for Children
Reserved seating at brownpapertickets or at the door.
DERRY: Holiday Pops
This Holiday Pops concert combines classical and popular seasonal favorites to put you in the holiday mood! The concert features a select group of talented members of the NH Philharmonic: a Brass Quintet and a String Quartet performing Holiday Pops music.
4 p.m., LaBelle Winery, 14 Route 111
Tickets: www.labellewinery.com/shop/holiday-pops-derry-2022
METHUEN: Tree Lighting
Live music, sleigh rides, pictures with Santa, pony rides, interactive games, holiday train rides, food trucks, and much more!
4-8 p.m., at the Loop, 90 Pleasant Valley Street
Info: 978-983-8590 / sangelo@ci.methuen.ma.us
PELHAM: Yuletide Celebration
Please help support Toys for Tots! For each gift donated you will receive one free hotdog.
4:30 p.m., Pelham Fire Department, 36 Village Green (Santa arrives at 5:30 p.m.)
Info: www.pelhamweb.com
PLAISTOW: Christmas Tree Lighting
Santa will arrive with the Plaistow Fire Department and their convoy of Fire Trucks to light the tree. Once our beautiful tree is illuminated guests can enjoy photos with Santa, caroling, and holiday music from the TRI-M Music honor society band.
5 p.m., Town Hall, Town Green, Main Street
Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation
