FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2

ANDOVER: Holiday Bazaar

Bake sale, white elephant table, crafts & more!

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ATKINSON: Greens and Gifts Sale

Atkinson Garden Club members have been hard at work for months, planning and preparing their unique creations for the sale!

10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Info/details: atkinsongardenclub.com

HAVERHILL: Festival of Trees – Senior Day

Nostalgia Christmas at the Buttonwoods — All Day! Senior Tea Party, 12-2 p.m. and Candlelight Tour of the John Ward House, 6-7:30 p.m.

10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

Cost: $7 Adults, $5 Seniors, $3 Children (ages 6-17); under age 5 are free

Seniors receive $1 off admission (today only) for Senior Day

Info: 978-374-4626 / info@buttonwoods.org

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

ATKINSON: Learn to Play Mah Jongg

Fridays, December 2, 9 and 16 (must attend all sessions)

1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

HAVERHILL: ‘Celebrating the Season’ with Davis Bates

The program includes traditional and contemporary participatory folk songs and stories in the cultural traditions of Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza and the Winter Solstice.

1 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

To register: call Paula at 978-373-2390, ext. 3916

SALEM: Game Café (Ages 9-12)

1st Friday of the month

2:30-4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

LONDONDERRY: Holiday Craft Fair

Fine selection of handmade items, porcelain dolls, games, puzzles, holiday décor & more! All proceeds to benefit the animals at Live and Let Live Farm Rescue.

4-7 p.m., Homes of NH Realty, 200 Rockingham Road

Info: www.homesofnhrealty.com

PELHAM: Festival of Trees

5-9 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green

Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free

Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees

SANDOWN: Tree Lighting Ceremony

Come ring in the holidays with Christmas carols, hot chocolate and Santa!

6 p.m., Sandown Town Hall, 320 Main Street

Info: 603-887-3646 / www.sandown.us

HAVERHILL: Deck the Downtown Awards

In addition to the tree lighting at 6:30 p.m., live musical performances take place at at G’s Restaurant, 35 Washington St., and an Ugly Sweater Party at The Peddler’s Daughter, 45 Wingate St. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also make an appearance.

6:30 p.m., Washington Square

Cost: Free

HAVERHILL: River Bards Poetry Night

Celebrating Haverhill – A special December presentation of the River Bards with musical performances, poetic expressions, and an open mic, all based on the theme of Haverhill, the heart of the Merrimack River Valley.

7-9 p.m., HC Media at Harbor Place, 2 Merrimac Street

Info: www.creativecounty.org/event/river-bards-poetry-night-2

KINGSTON: ‘A Christmas Carol’

Over forty students and adults will perform the familiar tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and his transformation from a mean-spirited miser to a generous humanitarian, all in the course of one night and with the help of some ghostly apparitions.

7 p.m., Sanborn Regional High School, 17 Danville Road

Cost: $5 at the door

NEWBURYPORT: Open Mic Night

Features acts and open mic for music, poetry, stories, stand up and more. Sign up in person.

7 p.m., The People’s Café, 64 Purchase Street

Info: 978-834-0367 / www.imaginestudios.org

LOWELL: Whistler Holiday Party and Silent Auction

9 p.m., Whistler Museum of Art, 243 Worthen Street

Info: 978-452-7641 / www.whistlerhouse.org

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3

ANDOVER: Friends’ Holiday Book Sale

Shop from a selection of quality books and items for all ages at this smaller one-day sale.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ATKINSON: John D Troy Memorial Food Drive

Atkinson Lions Club will be collecting food and toiletries for the Holy Angels Community Food Pantry in Plaistow and the St. Anne’s Parish Food Pantry in Hampstead. They are also collecting hand warmers this year.

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

HAMPSTEAD: Christmas Craft Fair

Enjoy shopping the wide assortment of crafter tables and take a chance on numerous raffle items. Take home some delicious homemade baked goods and yummy soups-to-go. Admission is free. All are welcome!

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street

Info: 603-329-6985 / www.hampsteaducc.org

HAVERHILL: Holiday Mini Bazaar

Come and see what treasures you might find in Granny’s Attic and fill a bag on the Cookie Walk (homemade, of course) and dine on Good Shepherd’s famous homemade soups, sandwiches, and desserts. Other gift items, including jewelry, plants, and holiday décor will be featured for Christmas shopping.

9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 471 Main Street

Please note: The church offers adequate parking and handicap access in the rear of the building.

KINGSTON: Celebrate Christmas Fair

Featuring crafts, baked foods, white elephant and second time around table and a delicious luncheon.

9 a.m. — 2 p.m., 6 Church Street

Info: 603-642-7256

LONDONDERRY: Holiday Craft Fair

Fine selection of handmade items, porcelain dolls, games, puzzles, holiday décor & more! All proceeds to benefit the animals at Live and Let Live Farm Rescue.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Homes of NH Realty, 200 Rockingham Road

Info: www.homesofnhrealty.com

NORTH ANDOVER: 64th Annual Red Bow Fair

Highlights include the Country Store, gift baskets, holiday greens, crafters, Culinary Corner, Kids Corner, Granny’s Attic, a Book Shop and a Jingle Bell Shop.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., North Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, 190 Academy Road

Info: 978-687-7948 / www.northparish.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Cram-A-Cruiser

Current high need items: pasta, pasta sauce, canned veggies, boxes of rice or small bags of rice, dry beans, canned tuna, peanut butter. Also collecting personal care items: diapers, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, soap, toothbrushes, baby wipes and feminine care products.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Market Basket, 350 Winthrop Ave

Donations can also be dropped off at the North Andover Police Department, 1475 Osgood Street.

More info: Officer William Brush: wbrush@napd.us

LAWRENCE: Bridge Ministry Member Meeting

Saturdays

Bridge Ministry has had a consistent presence in Lawrence since December 2013, serving the homeless and disadvantaged, including many living on the streets or in shelters. Come find out what you can do to help.

9:30 a.m., Pemberton State Park, 444 N Canal Street

More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/bridge-ministry

METHUEN: Reading Frederick Douglass Together in the Context of Modern Slavery

A public reading of Frederick Douglass’s Fourth of July address, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?”, followed by several presentations (online & face-to-face) related to the topic of slavery and human trafficking.

9:30-11:30 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Festival of Trees – Family Day

Family Day from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. with coloring & crafts for the kids plus a visit from Santa from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Festival of open from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Doors re-open at 6 p.m. Holiday Jubilee from 6-8 p.m. featuring live music and buffet (cost $15 each) and includes Festival admission, live music and buffet.

10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

Cost: $7 Adults, $5 Seniors, $3 Children (ages 6-17); under age 5 are free

Info: 978-374-4626 / info@buttonwoods.org

PELHAM: Festival of Trees

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green

Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free

Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees

PLAISTOW: Senior Citizen Holiday Tea

This popular event welcomes senior citizens from area communities, whether they have family in the middle school or not, to join in a holiday celebration. This event is a great way to kick off the holiday season. The festivities include entertainment by members of the school music community in a festive atmosphere. Light refreshments will be served.

10-11:30 a.m., Timberlane Middle School, 44 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-7131 / www.timberlane.net/ms

GROVELAND: 3rd Annual Makers Market

The most unique local art, craft, and vintage fair around! Highlighting artisans from across the region!

10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Veasey Memorial Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-204-2537 / www.creativecounty.org/event/3rd-annual-makers-market

CHESTER: Loaf and Ladle ‘To Go’

Meal includes choice of soup (beef barley or hearty vegetable lentil), bread and cookies. Curbside pickup available.

11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Chester Congregational Baptist Church, 4 Chester Street

Cost: $12

Info: 603-887-4799 / www.chesternhchurch.org

ANDOVER: Girls Who Code Presentations

Learn what the GWC students have been doing all semester!

11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

LAWRENCE: Library Grinch Photo & Giveaway Event

1-4 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Please see Janelle Abreau – Children’s Coordinator

Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

ANDOVER: Graphic Novel Group (ages 7-11)

2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

KINGSTON: ‘A Christmas Carol’

Over forty students and adults will perform the familiar tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and his transformation from a mean-spirited miser to a generous humanitarian, all in the course of one night and with the help of some ghostly apparitions.

2 p.m., Sanborn Regional High School, 17 Danville Road

Cost: $5 at the door

METHUEN: A Merry Music Hall Christmas

Returning this year are organist Ray Cornils of Maine and trumpeteers Robinson Pyle and Greg Gettel.

7 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Cost: $25 for Adults, $5 for Children

Reserved seating at brownpapertickets or at the door.

NEWBURYPORT: ‘Old World, New Worlds’ Concert

A program that mixes the beloved Old World music of Western Europe with exciting New World repertoire of the Americas and East Asia. Offering ancient texts set to modern music, the program honors the heritages of Christmas and Chanukah in traditional and contemporary modes.

7:30 p.m., Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High Street

Cost: $25 adults; students 18 and under are free

Tickets: www.cantemus.org/concerts/tickets

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4

DANVILLE: Holiday Craft Fair

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Danville Community Center, 169 Main Street

METHUEN: Advent II

Annual Greening of the Church after service, followed by Hymn Study.

9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org

SALEM: Christmas Fair

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Derry Salem Elks Club, 39 Shadow Lake Road

Info: https://allevents.in/salem/4th-annual-christmas-fair/200023069027311

ATKINSON: Toys for Tots Event

Visit with the farm animals and photos with Santa.

11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Schafer Acres

Cost: Donation for the Toys for Tots program

Info/address: www.facebook.com/SchaferAcresAtkinsonNH

GROVELAND: Santa is Coming to Town

Santa’s sleigh route will begin at 11 a.m. at the Bagnall School, 253 School St., and take him downtown toward Main Street, ending at the Public Safety Building. Residents are encouraged to line up along the sleigh route and wave to Santa.

Families and children of all ages will be able to meet Santa and take pictures with him from 11:30 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Info: www.grovelandpolice.com

HAVERHILL: Festival of Trees

Greater Haverhill Art Association art demos from 12-4:30 p.m. Holiday Concert from 1-2:30 p.m. featuring local band Currier Square. Light refreshments served.

11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

Cost: $7 Adults, $5 Seniors, $3 Children (ages 6-17); under age 5 are free

Info: 978-374-4626 / info@buttonwoods.org

LONDONDERRY: Christmas on the Common

Tis’ the season for the Londonderry Rotary Club’s Annual Christmas on the Common.

11 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. Santa, Mrs. Claus & their Elf will be riding through Londonderry with the help of the Londonderry Fire Department

3-4 p.m. Carolers on the Common (Please contact Faye Sell at 603-505-7594 if you have a group that would like to participate.)

4-6 p.m. Jolly Walks through the Town Forest, pictures with Santa & Friends, chili, hot cocoa, cookies, and so much more

Info: www.londonderrynh.gov/home/news/2022-christmas-common

HAVERHILL: Movie Screening

Come watch “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” (2022)

2-4:45 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Tree Lighting

Come enjoy the tree lighting, treats and entertainment. Bring the family!

2-7 p.m., on the Common

Info: https://northandoverma.news/category/nanews

METHUEN: A Merry Music Hall Christmas

Returning this year are organist Ray Cornils of Maine and trumpeteers Robinson Pyle and Greg Gettel.

3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Cost: $25 for Adults, $5 for Children

Reserved seating at brownpapertickets or at the door.

DERRY: Holiday Pops

This Holiday Pops concert combines classical and popular seasonal favorites to put you in the holiday mood! The concert features a select group of talented members of the NH Philharmonic: a Brass Quintet and a String Quartet performing Holiday Pops music.

4 p.m., LaBelle Winery, 14 Route 111

Tickets: www.labellewinery.com/shop/holiday-pops-derry-2022

METHUEN: Tree Lighting

Live music, sleigh rides, pictures with Santa, pony rides, interactive games, holiday train rides, food trucks, and much more!

4-8 p.m., at the Loop, 90 Pleasant Valley Street

Info: 978-983-8590 / sangelo@ci.methuen.ma.us

PELHAM: Yuletide Celebration

Please help support Toys for Tots! For each gift donated you will receive one free hotdog.

4:30 p.m., Pelham Fire Department, 36 Village Green (Santa arrives at 5:30 p.m.)

Info: www.pelhamweb.com

PLAISTOW: Christmas Tree Lighting

Santa will arrive with the Plaistow Fire Department and their convoy of Fire Trucks to light the tree. Once our beautiful tree is illuminated guests can enjoy photos with Santa, caroling, and holiday music from the TRI-M Music honor society band.

5 p.m., Town Hall, Town Green, Main Street

Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you