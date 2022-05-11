THURSDAY, MAY 12
WEST NEWBURY: PRHS Arts Festival
Showcase of art pieces from students
Time TBA, Pentucket High School, 24 West Main Street
Info: www.pentucketarts.org/upcoming-events
NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: Woodcarving: 9 a.m., Zumba Gold: 10 a.m., Gentle Movement: 11 a.m., Card Games – Canasta: 1 p.m., Mahjong: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Friends of HPL Luncheon
9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: Susan Veasey 978-852-1516 / savz@comcast.net
ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club
9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Lunch and Shopping at Lynnfield Market
Offered by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Depart 10 a.m., return at 4 p.m.
Cost $15 (Lunch on your own)
Full list of restaurants and shops: https://marketstreetlynnfield.com
Must register: Nisha at 978-372-1101 / nburke@grovelandma.com
SALEM: Red Cross Blood Drive
1-7 p.m., Bishop Peterson Hall, 37 Main Street
Register: 1-800-RED-CROSS / www.redcrossblood.org
ANDOVER: Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: Kristne or Kelly at 978-623-8320
Registration is required: www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons (Grades 6-12)
3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: First Chapter Book Chat
Discussing “Bad Kitty Gets a Bath” by Nick Bruel
3:30-4:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
HAVERHILL: Walk ‘n Roll the Rail Trail (Ages 12-17 and 18+)
Get out, stretch and explore some nature in Newburyport
Offered by The Arc, 57 Washington Street
4-5:30 p.m., meet at the playground at Cashman Park in Newburyport
More details: email Neala Mercier, after@thearcofghn.org
HAVERHILL: Meditate with Amy (Grades 6-12)
4:30-5 p.m., online program, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: Rachel, 978-373-1586, ext. 650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Internet Skills
Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.
5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.
Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org
ATKINSON: Conflict Analysis Between Russia and Ukraine (Virtual)
6 p.m., via Zoom, Kimball Public Library, 3 Academy Ave
Register for link: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
HAVERHILL: Movie Night – The Boss Baby 2 (All Ages)
Grab a drink, snack and a blanket and watch a movie!
6:30-8:30 p.m., The Arc, 57 Wingate Street
To register, email Neala Mercier, after@thearcofghn.org
ANDOVER: Writers Group Meeting
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: First Ladies Series (Virtual)
Jacqueline Kennedy – A First Lady of Grace and Style
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
METHUEN: Rainbow Club (Ages 12-18)
7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
No registration required
Info: 978-686-4080 ext. 35 / acochrane@nevinslibrary.org
GEORGETOWN: ‘Last Gas’ by Georgetown Theatre Workshop
7:30 p.m., Perley School on 51 North Street
Cost: $14, Seniors and Students $9.
Tickets: www.gtowntheatre.org or www.our.show/gtwlastgas
FRIDAY, MAY 13
DERRY: Spring Strolls – Stay Healthy (Astro Walk)
Have fun exercising with your local Derry Police Officers
9 a.m., meet at Pinkerton Academy Outdoor Track
Free. No registration required.
Details: www.derrynh.org/police-department/events/202021
NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: 45’s Card Club: 9:30 a.m., Cuddles: 9:30 a.m., Quilting Bee: 10 a.m., Bone Builders: 10 a.m., Friday Bridge Players: 1 p.m., Fun Friday Games: 1 p.m., Jazz Night at NAHS: 7 p.m.
Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: www.northandoverma.gov
GROVELAND: Frederic Chopin – ‘Brushed By An Angel’s Wing’
Virtual lecture, as well as live piano performances
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Registration required for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
DERRY: Red Cross Blood Drive
2-7 p.m., Church of Latter-day Saints, 50 Adams Pond Road
Register: 1-800-RED-CROSS / www.redcrossblood.org
NORTH ANDOVER: North Andover 375 Gala
6 p.m., Stevens Estate at Osgood Hill
Tickets: www.northandoverma.gov/375/upcoming-events
