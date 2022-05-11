THURSDAY, MAY 12

WEST NEWBURY: PRHS Arts Festival

Showcase of art pieces from students

Time TBA, Pentucket High School, 24 West Main Street

Info: www.pentucketarts.org/upcoming-events

NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: Woodcarving: 9 a.m., Zumba Gold: 10 a.m., Gentle Movement: 11 a.m., Card Games – Canasta: 1 p.m., Mahjong: 1:30 p.m.

Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Friends of HPL Luncheon

9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: Susan Veasey 978-852-1516 / savz@comcast.net

ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club

9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Lunch and Shopping at Lynnfield Market

Offered by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Depart 10 a.m., return at 4 p.m.

Cost $15 (Lunch on your own)

Full list of restaurants and shops: https://marketstreetlynnfield.com

Must register: Nisha at 978-372-1101 / nburke@grovelandma.com

SALEM: Red Cross Blood Drive

1-7 p.m., Bishop Peterson Hall, 37 Main Street

Register: 1-800-RED-CROSS / www.redcrossblood.org

ANDOVER: Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: Kristne or Kelly at 978-623-8320

Registration is required: www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons (Grades 6-12)

3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: First Chapter Book Chat

Discussing “Bad Kitty Gets a Bath” by Nick Bruel

3:30-4:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

HAVERHILL: Walk ‘n Roll the Rail Trail (Ages 12-17 and 18+)

Get out, stretch and explore some nature in Newburyport

Offered by The Arc, 57 Washington Street

4-5:30 p.m., meet at the playground at Cashman Park in Newburyport

More details: email Neala Mercier, after@thearcofghn.org

HAVERHILL: Meditate with Amy (Grades 6-12)

4:30-5 p.m., online program, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: Rachel, 978-373-1586, ext. 650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Internet Skills

Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.

5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.

Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org

ATKINSON: Conflict Analysis Between Russia and Ukraine (Virtual)

6 p.m., via Zoom, Kimball Public Library, 3 Academy Ave

Register for link: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

HAVERHILL: Movie Night – The Boss Baby 2 (All Ages)

Grab a drink, snack and a blanket and watch a movie!

6:30-8:30 p.m., The Arc, 57 Wingate Street

To register, email Neala Mercier, after@thearcofghn.org

ANDOVER: Writers Group Meeting

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: First Ladies Series (Virtual)

Jacqueline Kennedy – A First Lady of Grace and Style

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

METHUEN: Rainbow Club (Ages 12-18)

7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

No registration required

Info: 978-686-4080 ext. 35 / acochrane@nevinslibrary.org

GEORGETOWN: ‘Last Gas’ by Georgetown Theatre Workshop

7:30 p.m., Perley School on 51 North Street

Cost: $14, Seniors and Students $9.

Tickets: www.gtowntheatre.org or www.our.show/gtwlastgas

FRIDAY, MAY 13

DERRY: Spring Strolls – Stay Healthy (Astro Walk)

Have fun exercising with your local Derry Police Officers

9 a.m., meet at Pinkerton Academy Outdoor Track

Free. No registration required.

Details: www.derrynh.org/police-department/events/202021

NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: 45’s Card Club: 9:30 a.m., Cuddles: 9:30 a.m., Quilting Bee: 10 a.m., Bone Builders: 10 a.m., Friday Bridge Players: 1 p.m., Fun Friday Games: 1 p.m., Jazz Night at NAHS: 7 p.m.

Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Frederic Chopin – ‘Brushed By An Angel’s Wing’

Virtual lecture, as well as live piano performances

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Registration required for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

DERRY: Red Cross Blood Drive

2-7 p.m., Church of Latter-day Saints, 50 Adams Pond Road

Register: 1-800-RED-CROSS / www.redcrossblood.org

NORTH ANDOVER: North Andover 375 Gala

6 p.m., Stevens Estate at Osgood Hill

Tickets: www.northandoverma.gov/375/upcoming-events

