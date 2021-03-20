METHUEN — Two people were found dead Saturday due to a suspected carbon monoxide leak in a Holly Street home.
Fire officials say that around noon an elderly couple believed to be the residents of the home at 2 Holly Street were discovered.
Methuen Fire Department Deputy Chief Scott Sullivan said Saturday that additional details could not be released and the incident is under investigation.
Sullivan said the call came in from a family member.
"One of their children found them," he said.
Sullivan said the investigation will determine whether the home had working carbon monoxide detectors in place and what may have caused the deaths.