A group of children that were on a family float in 1960 during the St. Peter’s Fiesta Sunday procession are turning back the clocks this year to recreate that float — with an eye toward the future.
This all began when a group of cousins and friends, many with Parisi and Novello backgrounds, were lamenting the lack of floats in the Sunday parade.
“The idea was to bring back a bit of Fiesta history,” said Bernadette (Novello) Strople.
Their float theme, back then and now, is “Blessed Be God His Angels and Saints.”
The Sunday procession, as well as the outdoor Mass and Blessing of the Fleet, are the spiritual heart of the five-day St. Peter’s Fiesta, now in its 96th year.
“All our families are descended from fishermen. Fiesta is in our blood,” said Rochelle (Marques) McManus. “It was the last float that me, my cousins and sisters were on together. We are in our late 60s and early 70s and what we’re trying to do is encourage our next generations to continue this tradition.”
A group of them were at a gathering when their aunt, Virginia Parisi, died in January.
“We talked about how we don’t see each other any more,” said McManus. “The Fiesta parade isn’t what it used to be and we said we should do a float and it turned out that everybody was excited about it. We pulled out photos of the past and the float we were last on. It was the last year we were all together on a float.”
The group’s effort has been ongoing ever since, starting with shopping for the many needed items over the winter. They also began weekly meetings to make the hundreds of white tissue paper flowers that will adorn the arches on the float. Of course, the meetings included coffee and Italian pastries.
“This is one of the things we used to do. We would all get together, aunts, cousins, neighbors, to make tissue paper flowers,” recalled McManus.
The effort, spearheaded by Grace Parisi, Gail Goodhue and McManus, continued to grow with many others who wanted to help.
The women noted with a chuckle that the late Lena Novello, a powerhouse in the fishing community, supervised every detail of the float making when they were children. That last float was built in her driveway on Middle Street in the heart of Gloucester.
“Many of the great grandchildren of the women who made this float in 1960 will be carrying on this family tradition by depicting the saints and angels who are in the float,” added Strople.
Grace Parisi said the added bonus is that they are getting together as a family.
“It gives us a real appreciation for what our parents did for us,” she said.
For the women, they all said the most important parts about this effort is to bring back the tradition and cherish their family bonds.
“Life takes you away sometimes, and we enjoy each other’s company, like we did when we were young,” said Francine Ruta.
Additionally, they want to spark more interest in being part of the Sunday procession by creating floats for the years to come — especially as the Fiesta approaches its 100th anniversary in a few years.
Growing up, McManus recalled that there were often 10 to 20 floats in the procession.
This year there is likely going to be two floats but anything can happen over Fiesta weekend.
The women said floats don’t have to be elaborate — just pick out a theme and build from that.
The women also noted that along the way in their effort, there were many helping hands, like Steve Doe who did the carpentry, and Michele Genovese who did the sign making among other tasks.
“It’s a great tradition and the memories will last a life time,” said Strople. “I think all our moms are smiling right now.”
