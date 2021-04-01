HAVERHILL — Fire officials said they are unable to determine the cause of a Tuesday morning fire that destroyed an unoccupied house at 3 Maplewood Terrace.
Fire Chief Robert O'Brien said although investigators could not determine the cause of the blaze, they did discover it began in the basement.
No one was in the house at the time of the blaze and there were no reports of firefighters being injured, officials said. The house, which is off Mill Street in the Plug Pond area of the city, was undergoing renovations, fire officials said.
According to the city assessor's office, the building was owned by Blue Moon Brothers Investments Inc. of Plaistow and was assessed at $448,000, including about a half-acre lot.
O'Brien said the Fire Department received a call about the blaze just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, and the first truck to respond was Engine 1 from the High Street Fire Station. That truck's crew happened to be clearing another call on Emerson Street.
When firefighters arrived on Maplewood Terrace, the house was engulfed in flames, O'Brien said. Due to the extent of the damage to the building that burned, city officials ordered that what was left of it be demolished, which happened Tuesday afternoon.