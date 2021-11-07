The DeLorean brought everyone back to a time of relative normal Saturday night at Andover Country Club.
Ironstone Farm held its annual gala to raise money for its therapy programs, with the theme of “Back to the Future.” In that film, starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Llloyd, a DeLorean sports car was used to time travel.
The gala is the largest fundraising event of the year for the farm that provides horse therapy to children and veterans.
Diane Lindsay Tower, owner of Andover Animal Hospital, her family and the Raytheon Employee Veterans Network (RAYVETS) received the Spirit of Giving award Saturday at the gala.
Tower grew up going to the farm with her father Dr. Richard Lindsey, the former veterinarian for Ironstone. Over the past year Tower was one of the farm’s largest donors, said Executive Director Neal Fater.
“And as a board member she really cares about the farm and is constantly making connections” with people to help, he said.
Tower’s father created the “sponsor a child program” about a decade ago which has helped children over 3 continue to receive horse therapy after insurance typically cuts them off, Fater said.
The gala helps support the sponsorship program along with other farm initiatives, including the veterans program, Fater said.
The RAYVETS have been building a farmhouse at Ironstone that will house veterans who come for therapy, Fater said. The drywall was recently delivered and will be put up shortly, he said.
The house will be finished soon when the septic system — which they are still fundraising for — can be put in, he said.
For more information about the organization visit ironstonefarm.org.