LAWRENCE — Mayor Brian DePeña and the Recreation Department took to the streets to host the annual Ciclovia on Sunday.
“Ciclovia” is a Spanish term for “cycleway.” The practice, sometimes called “open streets,” allows for a permanent bike path or for certain streets to be temporarily closed for cyclists and pedestrians.
The inspiration for holding ciclovias is credited to Colombia. But ever since the first one, events have taken place throughout the world to create a more comfortable environment for runners, skaters and bicyclists.
Lawrence residents were able to enjoy an empty Essex Street. Between Union and Lawrence streets, the road was closed for biking, walking, skating, Zumba and other activities.
Pedestrian and bike safety, and street information were offered to the public.
There will be a second Ciclovia in Lawrence on Sept. 10. The event falls on Grandparents’ Day if residents are looking to do something special with loved ones.
