HAVERHILL — Voters with questions about the city’s upcoming change from an all at-large based system to both a ward and at-large based system of city councilors and school committee members are invited to a voter information session. Also, learn about what will be on the municipal election ballot this fall.
The session will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, Room 202, City Hall. There will be a question and answer period at the end of the information session. All are welcome to attend.
As a reminder, the city will hold a preliminary election on Sept. 12. Voter registration deadline is Sept. 1. In-person early voting in the preliminary is Sept. 5-8 and the last day to request a mail-in ballot is Sept. 5.
For more information about the election information session contact the City Clerk’s office at 978-374-2312 email cityclerk@cityofhaverhill.com.
Charley’s Fund raises awareness
METHUEN — Charley’s Fund will hold an action-packed day of events to raise awareness for childhood cancer on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 1 to 11 p.m. at 90 Pleasant Valley St.
September is childhood cancer awareness month, and people wear gold in support.
The Charley Fund was started in honor of a little girl named Charley who gained her angel wings on Sept. 6 after fighting neuroblastoma cancer for months. Childhood cancer is not rare, but the research and awareness often is.
The event will include live music, performances by Prospect Hill Comedy Show, face painting, games, raffles and a guest appearance from “Encanto’s” Maribel. At 6 p.m. the event’s atmosphere will change for a more adult-centered game.
Chamber hosts annual golf tourney
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual golf tournament Monday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bradford Country Club. A shotgun start is at 12:30 p.m. The event will include a lobster and steak dinner.
Cost is $220 per player, $880 for a foursome and $1,100 for a featured foursome. To sponsor a veteran or first responder, email info@haverhillchamber.com.
Register online at tinyurl.com/2ubbr6jd.
YWCA announces ‘Fall Fest With a Twist’
METHUEN — The YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts will hold its sixth annual “Fall Fest with a Twist” event on Thursday, Oct. 5, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Merrimack Valley Golf Club, 210 Howe St. The YWCA is seeking sponsors, who will receive tickets to the event.
Depending on the level of support, there is an array of promotional opportunities through the YWCA’s social media package and sponsor presence up until the evening of the event and recognition during the event.
Tickets are $100 per person and includes wine tasting, appetizers, music and raffles. All money raised will help support the YWCA’s important mission of eliminating racism and empowering women. For tickets, more information or for sponsorship opportunities, contact Susan Staples at sstaples@ywcanema.org, 978-687-0331, ext. 1023 or visit online at ywcanema.org.
Craft vendors wanted
HAVERHILL — The Ladies Philoptochos Society Elpis will hold a crafts fair on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Community Center of the Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 154-156 Winter St.
Tables for rent are $35 and must be reserved by contacting Elaine Tzitzon at holyapostlesladiesphiloptochos@gmail.com.
Refreshments and Greek pastry will be available for purchase.
All proceeds benefit the society’s philanthropic endeavors.
