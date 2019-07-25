METHUEN — Leaders of the Methuen Public Schools are demanding answers.
Who knew the massive money shortfall of 2018 was coming? And why didn't they speak up about it?
The conversation happened at this week's school committee meeting, where new Superintendent Brandi Kwong, Business Administrator Ian Gosselin, and outside consultant Seth Racine were included.
Racine has worked closely with school and city officials this year while conducting an audit focused on the $4 million debt accrued during fiscal year 2018. He pegged the deficit to two areas: salaries and special education.
He has said the deficit "could have been reduced, and potentially avoided, if better financial systems and internal controls were in place."
Shock has surrounded Racine's finding that the 2018 budget included the elimination of 68 positions, which would have saved the district $2.3 million.
Monday, he said there were 57 positions that were either new or back filled after that, 21 of which were for special education.
"I would be remiss if I didn't point out all of these positions were driven by student needs and school needs that were happening," he said.
School committee member Jana DiNatale was the first Monday to turn to Superintendent Kwong and her administrative team to ask what happened.
She acknowledged that Kwong was not at the helm when the overspending happened. It was former Superintendent Judith Scannell, who left in August after it was learned that she was not properly licensed for her job.
"I don't want to leave people in the community with confusion about what brought us to this point. I hear you saying there was a disconnect with the (former) superintendent and the business manager's office," DiNatale said. "But at some point it must have been somewhat clear that we were hiring for positions that we didn't have funding for. As that was happening, can you please explain for us why those decisions were not brought to the attention of the committee?"
DiNatale and fellow committee member Jana Pesce were not happy to find out that one of their colleagues, Nicholas DiZoglio, had a private conversation with Gosselin, the business administrator, about dangerous spending before it became detrimental.
"I can tell you it was a tough first half of the year," Gosselin said of fiscal year 2018. "I was either intentionally or unintentionally left out of the loop on a lot of decisions. I was usually the last one to know if there was a position being filled, quite frankly. I had many, many professional disagreements with my boss at that point. It got to the point that I was no longer believing what I was being told. I was told there was a plan. I was led to believe that other people were aware of this plan. I didn't believe that either."
Sometime near the end of January, Gosselin said his concerns became too much to keep to himself. He went to DiZoglio, who said he had a phone conversation with Mayor James Jajuga.
"We were misled," DiZoglio said. "I went to the superintendent like many of you have in the past. ... I told the superintendent I was publicly going to come out and say, 'I need you to tell us the honest truth about the deficit' and she said she would."
He maintained that he followed proper protocol.
"If I knew we'd be 3.7 million in the hole, I heck as sure have come out and said it," he said. "I did what I was supposed to do."
For the city to move forward, DiNatale demanded "honest conversations in the public" so everyone is aware of what's happening.
Committee member Robert Voegler said in retrospect, "No one comes out totally clean."
"The bulk of these positions I look at were student-oriented positions that were probably necessary to carry on the system," he said.
"There's a financial audit that (Racine) did a very good job on," he added. "But there's also an educational reality. And with 50 or 60 people laid off, sometimes people made what they thought would have been the right choice. The committee should have been more proactive when looking at the budget. I could have been part of that problem and probably was."
The meeting ended with a hopeful message from Kwong about the driving force of her work now.
"We're trying to memorialize the process of all of this (meaning new practices). ... Sometimes we do business because we've just always done it that way," she said.
To start, the entire payroll department is moving into the business manager's office, Kwong said, meaning all budget expenditures and transfers will happen in one place.
A new, collaborative hiring process is in place, including budgeting stop signs that did not existent before.