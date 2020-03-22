HAVERHILL — Ryan James Simansky could not afford to buy a pair of size 18 sneakers. He and his wife are unemployed and are couch surfing — staying at the homes of friends wherever there's room.
So Simansky turned to Common Ground, just as he had done so many times before.
Earlier this year, Common Ground steering committee member Jean Cronk of the West Newbury Congregational Church, one of Common Ground's partners, had provided Simansky with a pair of unusually large winter boots.
When she heard he was searching for sneakers, she mentioned it to her daughter, Jen Bell, who kept her eyes peeled, even though she knew size 18 sneakers would not be easy to find.
"I was in a thrift shop in Salisbury looking for a used pair of skis for my daughter when a worker was holding a pair of Reeboks, size 18, and said, 'Who would want to buy these things?'"
"I told her I would buy them and when I told her about our work with Common Ground, she sold them to me at a huge discount," Bell said.
Cronk and Bell, through their church, delivered the sneakers to Common Ground, along with 10 additional pairs and socks for other people who drop by looking for help. The church group also delivers about 100 loaves of bread to Common Ground each week.
"I was happy and surprised to receive these sneakers," said Simansky, 23. "Common Ground continues to help provide my wife and I with things we need."
Bell said it wasn't happenstance that led her to that thrift shop.
"There are opportunities God gives you, as long as you are aware and willing," she said.
Helping those who struggle to acquire basic necessities in life such as Ryan Simanksy is what Common Ground Ministry has been doing in Haverhill for the past eight years, ever since it opened next to Shoe City Hardware.
From food to clothing to spiritual support to providing a safe place to be for at least part of their day, the all-volunteer Common Ground Ministry continues to serve those in need.
It has been nearly three years since the Common Ground board of directors purchased the former Spartan Electronics three-story building at 194 Winter St. for $550,000.
Improvements to the building were possible thanks to roughly $350,000 in grants and donations in addition to thousands of hours of volunteer labor.
The ministry, run by Ron Mills of Merrimac, recently reopened in the new space. Volunteers are serving meals, distributing food and clothing and have the support of local officials and many other people across the community.
The original location at 125 Winter St. closed last fall. During the transition, programs were shifted to Trinity Episcopal Church, the Haverhill YMCA and the First Baptist Church on Main Street.
It's all come back together at the new location.
Mills said that renovations nearly doubled the value of the building. The work transformed a large, cinder-block garage into a food pantry and café, with a cheery interior, a dining space for 60 people, coffee provided on a daily basis, phone/tablet charging stations, a fully equipped commercial kitchen, two restrooms and handicap accessibility.
"We can now prepare meals to be served here and to be brought into the community, such as soup on Saturdays in GAR Park," said Jon Howard, treasurer for Common Ground board of directors. "The big thing is, we can now train our clients in food service as well as making meals at home."
During this coronavirus pandemic, Common Ground is serving breakfast-to-go on Saturdays and Sundays and lunch "to go" on Mondays. Coffee and tea "to go" will be available weekdays from noon to 4 p.m.
"We're following state regulations as well as city health nurse and board of health safety procedures," Mills said.
Until restrictions are removed, the Friday distribution at GAR Park of bagged lunches by Merrimack Valley Hope Mission will be taking place at Common Ground.
"Our guests really appreciate all we do," said Barry Waugh, who is in charge of the café.
Mills said the new commercial kitchen will help Common Ground feed even more people than it could before.
The Wadleigh Foundation paid for many of the kitchen's appliances and for their installation and helped bring the building up to code, while a Community Development Block Grant provided two commercial refrigerators and matching freezer, Mills said.
Volunteers who work in the kitchen are ServSafe and CPR trained.
Mills said the grant also paid for new front windows and a new, lighted sign, installed above the front entrance.
A clothing outreach area is open to those who receive entitlements or are on fixed incomes. The Boston Food Bank is one of several sources that help restock the shelves of the pantry, which is open once a month, but is also open daily for clients in need.
The next monthly food distribution is scheduled for March 28, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"Our main function is to provide clothing and food and a comfortable and safe place for people to go," Mills said.
"Common Ground also provides a sense of normalcy in our lives," said Jessica Scales, 31, a long-time client of the organization.
"It's a safe place to be," Scales added. "They usually have something to eat every day, as well as coffee and tea."
Mills said the Common Ground Café provides a haven of tranquility for Haverhill’s inner-city Acre neighborhood, as well as the Mount Washington neighborhood and people who are homeless.
Mills hopes to reopen Common Ground's volunteer-run thrift store by late April. After that, he's looking to convert the second floor of the building into classrooms for teaching English, personal financial training as well as an addiction recovery program.
"We're also hoping to convert the third floor into a youth center," Mills said. "That's our vision for the future."
Common Ground plans to hold its annual dinner June 6, starting at 5:30 p.m., at the 194 Winter St. location. Tickets are available at cgmcafe.org, where you will also find information about Common Ground's "buy a brick" campaign.