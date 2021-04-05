Correction Apr 5, 2021 1 hr ago In a story about the Andover Destination Imagination program that ran in Sunday's edition of The Eagle-Tribune, the grade level of Eyal Mamet was wrongly identified. Eyal is a fourth-grader. Tags Eyal Mamet Grade Level Andover Destination Imagination Program Correction Story Edition Trending Video Recommended for you Daily Puzzles You asked. We listened. Your daily crossword, Sudoku and dozens of other puzzles are now available online. Play them or print them here. Play now Read Our E-edition See our e-edition for a full replica of today’s newspaper. On Tuesdays and Saturdays, see our special entertainment pages with TV listings, comics and puzzles. Read Our E-edition COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries CHELMSFORD - Rosalie J. (Sarci... Methuen - Louis A. Hebbelinck ... Topsfield - "I need to write m... Methuen - Frank J. Coco, 91, o... Salem - Theresa L. (Black) Auc... Featured Homes of the Week +5 The Kellingrove Estate, Salem, N.H.