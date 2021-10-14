NORTH ANDOVER — A comfort pillow can soften the blow for breast cancer patients.
That's why The Village Studio, a crafting studio and gift shop in North Andover, showed volunteers how to make these heart-shaped cushions Tuesday, Oct. 12 at a free workshop.
"The purpose of the pillows is, after a woman has had a mastectomy, they have a lot of tenderness," said Darcie Nuttall, a staff member at the shop. "This pillow fits underneath your seat belt or arm, and helps a woman heal. It's also in the shape of a heart, so they feel loved."
The Studio has also been distributing free tutorials and materials for making comfort pillows to anyone who wants them, and is accepting donations of material and completed pillows through October.
While the aim was to create 100 pillows at the workshop, 150 were produced, while volunteers ate free pizzas from Stachey's. All the pillows are being collected at the shop at 43 High St., then will be donated at the end of Breast Cancer Awareness Month to Dana Farber, along with gifts for nurses.
"We have three scrub caps that we're giving to chemo nurses, and those were donated by the Andover Islamic Center," Nuttall said.