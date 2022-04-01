Danvers resident Robert Leshin was recently honored by Project Bread for his collaborative efforts on rolling out a Pandemic EBT program for Massachusetts families struggling without enough food to eat amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Leshin, who is the Director of the Office for Food and Nutrition Programs at the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, jointly received the Patrick Hughes Award for Social Justice along with Brittany Mangini, the Director of Food Security and Nutrition at the Department of Transitional Assistance.
Project Bread, in an announcement, said pandemic-related school and job closures and financial uncertainty rapidly exacerbated existing food insecurity in Massachusetts.
For the past two years, Leshin and Mangini have worked with their teams to implement programs to allow families and individuals easier access to food, and overcome barriers to federal nutrition assistance programs. Their work culminated in an innovative joint effort for addressing childhood food insecurity through Pandemic EBT, which provided families over $1 billion in funds to purchase food while schools were closed, according to Project Bread.
The nonprofit also credited Leshin and Mangini with tirelessly pursuing opportunities to support safe and reliable food access for hundreds of thousands of families across the state.
“Rob and Brittany have led cross-agency collaboration in a manner that serves as a national model. Massachusetts acted quickly on behalf of families and hundreds of thousands of the commonwealth’s kids have benefited from their dedication and hard work. We are honored to have worked with them during such a challenging but important time and to continue to work with them as we build towards an equitable recovery,” said Erin McAleer, President and CEO of Project Bread.
In Massachusetts, 1 in 5 households with children are struggling without enough to eat, according to Project Bread.
Mangini, they said, saw a sharp spike in the need for federal nutrition programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) across the state as food insecurity doubled. Since March 2020, the SNAP caseload has increased 30% from 786,000 to over 990,000 residents, totaling 14% of the Massachusetts population.
To respond to this growing need, Mangini led the DTA in launching the SNAP online purchasing program, partnering with major retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Stop ‘n Shop and BJ’s. She also enabled SNAP Emergency Allotments to increase households’ SNAP benefits to at least the maximum monthly amount.
Leshin, meanwhile, faced statewide school closures that meant hundreds of thousands of children suddenly losing access to school meals — sometimes the only meals for children from low-income families. In response, he helped launch over 1,000 grab-and-go lunch meal sites across the state during remote learning, as well as over 1,600 grab-and-go Summer Eat sites just in the summer of 2021, which provided 7.5 million meals to kids and teens, according to Project Bread.
Leshin’s team also led the communication with school districts on serving free school meals to all students. This year, with universal school meals in place, school breakfast and lunch participation have increased by 12.4% and 19.1%, respectively.
Mangini and Leshin also joined forces to launch the P-EBT program, which has provided benefits to over 550,000 students and brought over $1 billion into Massachusetts, one of the first states in the country to quickly implement the new federal program.
“I am honored to be selected for this award,” said Leshin. “It has been a challenging two years for school nutrition programs and for all who have worked to ensure food safety nets remain intact during the pandemic. Watching school nutrition professionals serve meals outside in the snow, deliver meals to homes and partner with food pantries to expand food access inspired me to do better and to do more. It is immensely fulfilling to play a role in ensuring that all students are healthy and ready to succeed.”
As part of the Patrick Hughes award, Leshin and Mangini received $5,000 each to donate to a community organization. Mangini has chosen La Colaborativa, and Leshin will be supporting the School Nutrition Association of Massachusetts.
