LAWRENCE — A Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims, an annual event, is being held Saturday, Sept. 25, at noon at The Center (formerly Lawrence Senior Center) at 155 Haverhill St. All are welcome to attend.
Andover Thrives Community Day
ANDOVER — It’s going to be an action-packed day as the Andover 375th Committee hosts its big kickoff event on Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Lower Shawsheen Playground and track area from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The morning will start with outdoor fitness classes lead by YMCA instructors. Later in the morning, there will be games and local groups will perform. There will even be historic trolley tours of the town throughout the day. The festivities culminate with an outdoor movie and light shows on the Shawsheen River when the sun sets.
For more information visit andover375.org.
Sunday vaccination clinic includes gift cards and free cash raffles
HAVERHILL — The city will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Sunday, Sept. 26, from 1 to 5 p.m. in GAR Park.
Children (age 12 and older) and adults who are vaccinated that day will each receive $25 gift cards. This event offers the Pfizer vaccine only. Free backpacks and school supplies will be distributed to children.
All who receive the vaccine that day will be entered into five hourly drawings for $100 cash prizes.
A second vaccination clinic will be held on Oct. 16, also in GAR Park, and will also include five drawings for $100 cash prizes.
Cash prizes are sponsored by Covanta Energy. Gift cards are sponsored by Community Action Inc. and the Latino Coalition of Haverhill. Backpacks and school supplies are sponsored by Driscoll Funeral Home.
Haverhill Police will be providing security at this event.
Trails and Sails events in Haverhill conclude this weekend
HAVERHILL — Walk the Freeman Memorial Trail, a half mile loop through the fields and woods of John Greenleaf Whittier’s Birthplace at 305 Whittier Road, daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. This is a self-guided tour. No charge for admission.
Tour the Duston Garrison House on Friday, Sept. 24, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. To register, call Tom Spitalere at 978-376-2807.
A Civil War walking tour of the Hilldale Cemetery is Friday, Sept. 24, from 2 to 3 p.m. Visit the graves of local Civil War soldiers and hear their stories. To register, call 978-374-4626 or email info@buttonwoods.org.
Tour the John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24 and 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sunday, Sept. 26, from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, email kaleigh@whittierbirthplace.org.
Guided walking tour of the 1665 Bradford Burial Ground is Saturday, Sept. 25, from noon to 1:30 p.m. To register, call 978-374-4626 or email info@buttonwoods.org.
Guided walking tour of the Linwood Cemetery is Sunday, Sept. 26, from 3 to 4 p.m. To register, call 978-374-4626 or email info@buttonwoods.org.
UMass Lowell to host open house for prospective grad students
LOWELL — Prospective students will have a chance to learn about new graduate degrees and ways to pursue their education in a variety of formats at UMass Lowell during a free virtual open house on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Students and working professionals interested in pursuing graduate, continuing-education and online offerings can get information about the university’s more than 90 master’s, 59 doctoral and 59 graduate certificate programs.
New this semester, students can complete either a master’s of public health, healthcare management option, or the master’s in education administration, higher education option, entirely online. To register for the event, visit www.uml.edu/gradoh/.
For more information visit https://gps.uml.edu/.