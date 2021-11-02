LAWRENCE -- Broadway businessman and former City Councilor Brian DePena became the city's next mayor in Tuesday's election.
DePena thanked God, his wife, his family and his supporters as he declared victory before a crowd gathered around 9:15 p.m. at his campaign headquarters. Later in the evening, DePena used a bullhorn to speak with supporters who gathered inside Lawrence City Hall to celebrate with him.
On Tuesday, DePena earned 6,093 votes to interim Mayor Kendrys Vasquez's 5,358 votes.
Vasquez earned the most votes in the city's preliminary election in September followed by DePena.
In the primary, the duo defeated initial mayoral challengers Vilma Martinez-Dominguez, William Lantigua and Doris Rodriguez.
"Thank you, Lawrence ... Now it's the people's turn," wrote DePena in a Facebook post Tuesday night.
Supporters said that before DePena made his speech last night, Vasquez called and conceded the race.
DePena's victory in the mayoral race caps months of strategizing and campaigning after former Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera left office in December 2020 to take a job with the state.
Vasquez, the former City Council president, became interim mayor when Rivera left to become President and Chief Executive Officer at MassDevelopment in Boston.
Just last week, Vasquez picked up a major endorsement from Elizabeth Warren, the former Democratic Presidential candidate and senior U.S. Senator for Massachusetts.
Vasquez also had the endorsement of the Lawrence Teachers' Union, SEIU, Merrimack Valley Central Labor Council and the United Puerto Rican Political Action Committee.
DePena had the endorsement of the Lawrence Firefighters Union, Local 146, as well as individual backing from a variety of community members who posted video endorsements on his Facebook page.
In his victory speech Tuesday night, DePena thanked the firefighters for their support.
The election tally showed some 11,534 of the city's 42,105 registered voters turned out for the election Tuesday.
In other races, incumbents Pavel Payano got 6,025 votes, Ana Levy took 5,151 and Celina Reyes got 4,472, enabling them to win the City Council at-large race, defeating Richard Russell, who got 3,299 votes, Frederick Diaz, 2,104, and Kelvin Moreno-Garcia, 2,065.
District A City Councilor Maria De La Cruz kept her seat with 884 votes, defeating challenger Richard Rodriguez, who got 668.
In the District C City Councilor's race, newcomer Gregory Delrosario, with 1,051 votes, defeated incumbent Jorge Gonzalez, with 679.
Stephany Infante won the District E City Council seat with 1,405 votes, beating Jhovanny Martes Rosario, who got 799.
Zoila Disla (6,241), Vivian Marmol (5,273) and Leo Lamontagne (4,227) were the winners for the Greater Lawrence Technical School Committee, edging out Olga Tejeda (3,900).
