DERRY, N.H. — A downtown tribute not only to the season but to a famed southern horse race returned to Derry Saturday as the community hosted its Downtown Derby Day celebration.
Derry was filled with a full day of activities, including an early morning fishing derby at Hood Pond, hosted by Derry Lions Club/Derry Parks and Recreation, food trucks, the Kindness Rocks Project and a rail trail/mural interactive project at the site of a new mural planned off South Avenue.
Derby Day got its start in 2019 to help celebrate the downtown on the same day as the famed horse race in Kentucky.
Saturday’s schedule had something for everyone.
The morning fishing derby at Hood Pond drew about 100 registered young anglers hoping to catch fish from the pond, stocked earlier with 400 trout. The fishing derby has been held in Derry for about 31 years, returning this year after not being held last spring due to the pandemic.
Derry Public Library staff offered pop-up activities for families to enjoy while food trucks parked near the town’s municipal center off Manning Street to offer the best in tacos, barbecue and much more.
Downtown guests could stop by at Merchant’s Row to paint a small stone, part of the Kindness Rocks Project, where rocks were painted with vibrant colors, designs and inspiration messages to then take home, or leave along a trail, or anywhere for someone passing by to pick up.
Also, the Derry History Museum at the Adams Memorial Building hosted an “Alan Shepard Day” event, as a tribute to East Derry native and first American in space Alan B. Shepard Jr. The museum has an entire room filled with Shepard tributes, family items and honors earned during his career flying and in space. Shepard’s famed first flight aboard Freedom 7 was in May 1961. Shepard’s later lunar flight aboard Apollo 14, where he walked on the moon’s surface, took place 50 years ago this year.
Derby Day also spotlighted local artisans presenting music, and their talents when it comes to designing and painting a new mural. The mural planning has been going on for weeks and the finished product will be a salute to early local pioneers in flight, innovators, technology, and Shepard’s success as well.
In keeping with the Kentucky Derby theme, local businesses offered sidewalk sales, food and drink specialties and other offers to help honor the big day. Many downtown guests sported their Derby finest for the occasion.