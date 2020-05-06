DERRY — Police are asking the public to help them find Amanda Grazewski, who was last seen in Derry in the early morning of March 17.
Grazewski, 23, is described as white, 5-foot-5, 135 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She does not own or have access to a vehicle, according to police.
She was staying with a friend on Birch Street. She reportedly left that residence in the early morning hours without her purse, cell phone or other belongings and has not been seen or heard from since. Grazewski has a history of substance abuse, police said.
She is known to frequent Nashua, Salem, Manchester and Hooksett. Anyone with information about Grazewski or her whereabouts is asked to call the Derry Police Department at 603-432-6111.