HAVERHILL — Drivers are being warned that traffic on Interstate 495 northbound will be shifted from the western side of the highway to the eastern side Wednesday night into Thursday morning as part of the Merrimack River bridge replacement project.
The state Department of Transportation said there there will be temporary overnight lane closures and short duration closures of the northbound Exit 48 on-ramp and Exit 49 off-ramp from 8 p.m. Wednesday through 5 a.m. Thursday so work crews can install pavement markings.
Once the traffic shift is in place, drivers will use three northbound travel lanes over the new northbound bridge and through the work zone. Current lane widths of 11 feet will be maintained and all entrance and exit ramps will remain open.
As part of this temporary road alignment, the speed limit on I-495 northbound will remain at 55 mph through the work zone.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advance message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
Stat transportation officials encourage drivers to seek alternate routes, reduce speed, and use caution while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
More information on the project is available online at mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge. Questions can be asked and issues related to construction can be reported by emailing I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.
The schedule for the project is weather dependent and subject to change without notice, the state said.