LAWRENCE — Anyone in the city looking to beat the crowds to the polls during the March 3 presidential primaries can vote early during the prior week.
The City Council unanimously approved the dates and times for early voting Tuesday night.
City Clerk Bill Maloney said that state law required early voting from Feb. 24-28. The big question for councilors was when the "polls" would be open.
In fact, the early voting will take place inside the City Council chambers on the first floor of City Hall.
Councilors voted to set the hours as Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There had been concern by councilors as well as from Maloney that unless later hours were provided to voters on at least two of the days that people who have 9-5 jobs would be unable to vote.
"Any opportunity to allow more people to vote is something I'd endorse," said Councilor At-Large Pavel Payano.
He urged the clerk to use any resources at his disposal to launch a marketing campaign aimed at getting out the vote.
Maloney said the cost of the early voting is already about $12,000 and that his office is woefully understaffed.
"My staff is only four people when it should be seven," he said. "I think there should be radio, TV, banners, but without full-time attention to a dedicated individual it goes nowhere."
Payano responded that "a lot of departments are understaffed. One individual taking on more of the load so others are free to do this ... I'm just talking about radio ads and mailers."
He added the clerk should make a formal request to Mayor Daniel Rivera for the extra money for a marketing person to drum up interest in the election.
Some councilors suggested that voting should be allowed until 7 p.m. every day during the week of Feb. 24-28 to allow more people to get to the polls, but Maloney worried his staff could get burned out if they worked that many hours and then had to organize and run the March 3 Super Tuesday primary the following week.