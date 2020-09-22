The grant application deadline for the Greater Lawrence Community Fund's first-ever Patricia F. Karl Innovation Award for local educators is Oct. 1.
Born and raised in Lawrence, Karl was an educator deeply committed to helping youth and families in Greater Lawrence, according to a statement from the organization.
A former Lawrence public school teacher, Karl founded the Lawrence Family Development Charter School, one of the state’s first charter schools, now in its 24th year; YouthBuild-Lawrence, an education and job training program; and the Maria del Pilar Quintana Center, which provides language and citizenship classes for immigrants.
GLCF provides direct support to nonprofits attending to the needs of residents in Lawrence, Methuen, Andover and North Andover. This year's award is intended to be targeted at substance abuse prevention.
“When we met as a committee the issue of substance use disorder kept coming up, and what we discovered was that preventative education was lacking in the community,” said Blain. “We felt that this was an area where we might be able to help make a real difference.”
The grant will be awarded to an organization that “addresses a need in a creative way,” said incoming GLCF Chair Rick Blain.
This new two-year, $10,000 award will serve to further increase the impact of GLCF grants, which typically consisted of a larger number of smaller awards until last year when the committee voted to give fewer, bigger and more strategic grants.
The Patricia F. Karl Innovation Award will complement GLCF’s yearly grantmaking cycle, which this year includes a special focus on substance abuse prevention education for young people.
Karl served as a trustee and board member of numerous nonprofit organizations supporting the people of Greater Lawrence, including ECCF and its Greater Lawrence Community Fund, of which she was a founding member.
Karl died in 2018, but her legacy as an educator, community leader, advocate and innovator lives on through her work, according to the statement. To recognize her contributions to the region, the GLCF has launched the inaugural Patricia F. Karl Innovation Award.
For more information on funding priorities, selection criteria and eligibility, visit www.eccf.org/greater-lawrence-community-fund.